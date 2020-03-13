Bloomington-Normal schools, parents prepare for at-home learning

BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
The news shocked parents and sent school districts into overdrive.
McLean County Unit 5, based in Normal, had already said students would not attend Monday while staff learned about online teaching options. The governor's announcement also forced discussions about daycare options and food for students who otherwise rely on school lunches for their nutrition.
Unit 5 parents should receive more information from the district over the weekend. “We understand that there’s not a lot of clarity in this right now, it’s such fluid situation,” said spokeswoman Dayna Brown. “We’re just asking for patience as we make this work for everyone.”
Bloomington District 87 staff will meet Monday to outline plans for the next two weeks. The district’s spring break begins March 23 and teachers and students will not have alternative learning days that week.
Superintendent Barry Reilly said the district has identified families who may need additional resources, like internet access, and is working to make sure families who need it can get food.
Promise Council of McLean County partners with District 87, Unit 5, Midwest Food Bank, and other community agencies to send over 800 backpacks full of food home with children who experience food insecurity over the weekends, said Linda Bowman, vice president of the group’s board of directors, in a statement Friday night.
“The governor’s recent announcement that all schools in Illinois will be closed starting Tuesday will make this task a bit more difficult. However, we have made a promise to help schools help kids, and will be cooperating with our partners to make sure children receive this supplemental food during this, and any future school closures.”
As the need and opportunity arises, Midwest Food Bank will work with the state, food manufacturers and other food banks, said Phil Hodel, communications director with Midwest Food Bank, based in Bloomington-Normal.
YWCA Young Wonders Early Learning and Youth Development will remain open but the campus will be closed to the general public. Children who attend Young Wonders Youth Development at an elementary school may request full-day care by calling 309-662-7826. Other requests will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
With some local employers — like State Farm and Country — directing employees to work at home as possible, the school closures mean a lot of extra family time for some families.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike and Melissa Egenes of Bloomington, who both work at State Farm, have two daughters at Normal Community High School.
“I guess I was relieved it was two weeks and not the rest of the school year, especially when it comes to sports,” he said. “Kaitlyn is involved in softball and I think there was a concern they were going to get rid of the whole thing (season).
“It will feel a little like an extended Christmas break I guess,” he said. “We’ll have to get some things done around the house to keep us from going stir crazy. That will be an adjustment in and of itself.”
NCHS senior Quyncee Hunter said students sensed the closure was going to happen. “With all of the hype on social media and stuff, everybody was worried about it (the virus),” he said. Since the district begins spring break March 23, staying home will be “like an extended spring break to an extent. ... but not a lot of people will be doing much. People won’t be out and about."
Metamora Grade School is among districts using an e-learning plan. According to a note sent to parents, students must complete five hours of academic work with staff through email or classroom app, with designated hours between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 and 2 p.m. All students will have learning activities and teachers will provide guidance for monitoring work.
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we applaud the governor for taking action to keep our students, our schools and our communities safe," said Kathi Griffin, president of the Illinois Education Association, a union that represents teachers. " ... health and safety take precedence. We will get through this. We must continue to stand together.”
Bending the curve
In Chicago, more than 355,000 public school students will be affected. Statewide, nearly 2 million students will not return to the classroom.
“Having the general public stay home one day at a time will have a massive effect on bending this curve,” Pritzker said during a press conference. "And that means lives saved."
For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover.
The school closings came the same week that many large universities in Illinois suspended in-person classes, including the University of Illinois, Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, DePaul, Northwestern and Illinois State universities. In Central Illinois, Illinois Wesleyan and Bradley universities, and Heartland and Richland community colleges, among others, also closed temporarily.
The Associated Press contributed information for this story.