Bloomington, Normal share plans for holiday weekend trash pickup

BLOOMINGTON — Household waste and recycling will be collected as usual Monday in both Bloomington and Normal.

In Normal, all other waste collection services for residents with Monday collection will be collected the following week. Routes Tuesday-Friday should run as usual.

In Bloomington on Monday, bulk waste and brush will not be collected, and the Citizen Convenience Center will be closed.

In both municipalities, waste should be at the curb by 6 a.m. on collection day.

