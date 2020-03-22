Bloomington-Normal YMCA to host blood drive Monday

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington-Normal YMCA will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the facility, 602 S. Main St., Bloomington.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity to partner with the American Red Cross,” said Sarah Tunall, director of youth development. “This is one small, tangible way we can live into our YMCA focus area of social responsibility during this global crisis.”

The American Red Cross is experiencing extreme shortages in its supply because many blood drives and events have been canceled. The Bloomington-Normal YMCA is encouraging healthy people to schedule appointments to donate.

Set an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org. Upon arrival, the American Red Cross will perform a health screening on each individual.

