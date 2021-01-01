Bloomington-Normal's 10 stories to watch in the new year

Going back to normal

Will things go back to normal in 2021?

Eating in restaurants, going to church, working at offices, dancing at concerts, gathering with family members of all ages — when will we do those things again?

Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, the state won’t enter the final phase — when gatherings of any size can be held and all sectors of the economy reopen — until a vaccine or highly effective treatment is widely available, or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period.

Though a vaccine is now available, Pritzker has said its manufacturing and delivery to the public will take time. Exactly how much time remains unclear.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Health, offered some optimistic thoughts about 2021 in an online conversation broadcast Wednesday. He said the country could see some sense of normalcy in the fall — if enough people are vaccinated.