Bloomington-Normal's 10 stories to watch in the new year

BLOOMINGTON — If 2020 taught us anything, it's that we're living in wildly unpredictable times. And while we're in a new calendar, there are plenty of crucial issues carrying over from last year.
Here's a look at the 10 local issues to watch this year.
DeWitt County wind farm
While the DeWitt County Board narrowly approved the county’s first wind farm in July, opponents have not stopped fighting to halt the project.
A newly seated county board may help the effort, after four members were voted out of office in the November county board election. Challengers who ran on anti-wind farm platforms replaced them on the board in December.
Enel Energy, formerly Tradewind Energy, is moving forward with plans to begin construction and operation of the wind farm in three northwestern townships near Waynesville and Wapella this year. The project could have 66 towers that can be no higher than 599 feet.
Each turbine must have a building permit. Building permits are approved by a zoning officer, not the county board.
Still, the new board has the potential to slow the construction of the wind farm, and several have pointed to two pending lawsuits as a reason to move cautiously.
Continued calls for change
Protesters in Bloomington-Normal joined those across the country last year in calling for change after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Local activists have indicated that they intend to continue that work.
“This isn’t one march; it is a movement,” said Radiance Campbell, one of the speakers at a July event at Miller Park in Bloomington held by the local Black Lives Matter group.
The group released a list of demands in June that included changes to policing and police funding, eliminating cash bails, expanding voter education and voting options, and investing in initiatives such as a re-entry program for incarcerated people.
Other groups also held marches and demonstrations aimed at addressing and dismantling systemic racism, work they indicated they would continue to pursue in the future.
Impact of census/redistricting
The U.S. Census Bureau missed a year-end deadline for handing in the numbers, but said it would deliver a population count for each state early in 2021.
Results will play into how Illinois is represented in Congress, how legislative maps are redrawn for the next 10 years and how much states and communities receive in federal funding on a variety of fronts.
Illinois is at risk of losing at least one of its 18 congressional seats based on the results. Estimates in recent years have shown the state has been losing population.
Additionally, the Illinois General Assembly relies on the census results when it redraws the legislative and congressional maps. The process state lawmakers follow has drawn criticism from some residents and government reform groups, who say it essentially results in lawmakers choosing their voters.
The government also uses census data to determine distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding.
Illinois State University president
Illinois State University will get a new leader in 2021, as President Larry Dietz plans to retire June 30.
Dietz announced his decision just before Thanksgiving break, saying the pandemic did not cause the decision but did cause him to reflect on his plans. Dietz has spent 50 in higher education, coming to ISU in 2011 and becoming president in March 2014.
The university’s board of trustees plans to hire a search firm to seek candidates for Dietz’s replacement.
Officials said a search committee will be formed using the same template that has been used for the last two presidential searches, with representatives from various constituencies across campus.
Also taking shape in 2021 will be the tenure of new Athletics Director Kyle Brennan, who was introduced on New Year's Eve.
Brennan, who was the University of Utah's chief operating officer and deputy athletics director for internal operations, replaces the retiring Larry Lyons.
Consolidated election
The 2021 consolidated election will be held April 6, giving voters an opportunity to weigh in on leadership in local governments and schools.
In Bloomington, Mayor Tari Renner announced he would not seek a third term. Three candidates filed for the mayoral race: Mike Straza, a local entrepreneur; Jackie Gunderson, a former McLean County Board candidate; and Mboka Mwilambwe, who currently holds the Ward 3 council seat but recently announced he planned to not seek reelection in that role. There is also a certified write-in candidate, Misty Metroz.
Odd-numbered wards in Bloomington are on the ballot this year. Only Ward 1 has an unopposed incumbent, Jamie Mathy.
The candidates for Ward 3 are Derek Mead, Sheila Montney and Willie Holton Halbert; in Ward 5, Nick Becker and Patrick Lawler; and in Ward 9, Jim Fruin and Thomas Crumpler.
There will be a primary election Feb. 23 for Ward 7, where Mollie Ward was appointed recently after Scott Black resigned from council. Ward is seeking to hold the seat, but faces challengers Kelly Cumpston, June Peterson-Middlebrooks, Daniel Freburg and Coretta Jackson.
In Normal, Normal Mayor Chris Koos and challenger Marc Tiritilli, a physics instructor at Illinois Wesleyan University, are set to face off again in April. Koos, owner of Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running, narrowly defeated Tiritilli in the 2017 mayoral race with an 11-vote lead.
Nine candidates will vie for three seats up for re-election on the Normal Town Council, which elects members at large.
Council members up for re-election are Scott Preston, Kevin McCarthy and Chemberly Cummings. Challengers are David Paul Blumenshine, A.J. Zimmerman, Brad McMillan; Karl Sila; Steve Harsh; and Donna M. Toney.
In Bloomington District 87, four seats with four-year teams are up for election. Those on the ballot include current board members Elizabeth Fox Anvick, Brigette Beasley Gibson and Charles “Chuck” Irwin, as well as two challengers, Fitzgerald Samedy and Jon Reed.
McLean County Unit 5 will see new faces, as none of the three incumbents whose terms expire in 2021 filed for re-election.
No more than three people from the same congressional township can serve on the Unit 5 school board. That means four people will be running for a single available seat in township 24N range 2E: Janelle Czapar and Gavin Cunningham, both of Bloomington, and Ericka Ralston and Elise Albers, both of Normal.
No more than two can be elected from township 23N range 2E, which has Kentrica Coleman and Stan E. Gozur as candidates, or from township 24N range 3E, in which Jeremy DeHaai and Mollie Emery are running.
Heartland Community College has one incumbent and five challengers running for two six-year terms. They are incumbent Rebecca Ropp of Normal, along with Joshua Crockett, a former student trustee; Allen Brokken and Catrina Parker, all of Bloomington; Jodie Slothower of Normal and Cynthia Pulley of Downs.
Two people are running for one two-year seat to complete the unexpired term of Gregg Chadwick, who died in September. They are Jim Drew of Lincoln, who was appointed to fill Chadwick’s seat until the election, and Cecelia Long of Bloomington.
Vaccinations
More than 126,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Illinois in December, a process that is expected to continue in the new year.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are for emergency use and are being given to medical professionals first in the state. Not including Chicago, the state had delivered 108,225 vaccine doses of Pfizer and 161,400 doses of Moderna to hospitals throughout Illinois, according to the governor’s office.
An estimated 700-750 employees had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal by the end of the day on Tuesday. Half of the workforce at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center had received the first dose of the vaccine in Bloomington as of Saturday night. Additional vaccine clinics were to be held at both St. Joseph’s and Carle BroMenn last week.
Government health officials had talked about a goal of shipping enough vaccine by the end of the month to inoculate 20 million Americans, but it was unclear Thursday whether the U.S. would reach that mark.
President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to ramp up the pace once he takes office on Jan. 20. In early December, Biden vowed to distribute 100 million shots in the first 100 days of his administration.
Rivian Automotive
While the coronavirus pandemic slowed construction on the Rivian Automotive plant, the company is progressing on its work to turn the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal into a production center for electric vehicles.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos said Rivian has invested $125 million worth of construction at the facility. The company also recently announced that it is leasing 500,000 square feet of warehouse space at North Main Street and Kerrick Road in Normal.
“The news keeps getting better and better,” Koos said recently. “They’re on a trajectory to make more of a splash than Mitsubishi did.”
The electric vehicle company launched sales in mid-November. Within just a week, it sold out of its first batch of special-edition electric R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs, which are expected to roll off the production line for delivery as early as June.
Orders continue to file in with expected delivery as early as January 2022. The company is also developing with Amazon an electric delivery vehicle.
Economic growth
While many small businesses and restaurants have suffered heavy blows due to the pandemic and related operating restrictions, there are bright spots to watch this year.
Ferrero announced in November that it would invest $75 million on an expansion of its candy plant at 2501 Beich Road in Bloomington. Mayor Tari Renner said the news also has spurred interest in housing development on Bloomington’s west side.
The new manufacturing center will add 70,000 square feet to the existing 226,000-square-foot Ferrero facility, where Crunch and SnoCaps are assembled. A total of 383 employees work at the plant, and the project is expected to add 50 more. Raisinets, 100Grand,Goobers, Ferrero Rocher and other Ferrero products will be made there.
Work is also continuing on Bloomington’s Washington Street corridor, where a senior apartment project is underway at the former Bloomington Junior High School and a pizza place is headed for the former Mr. Quick location, Renner said.
What education will look like
Remote learning? In-person learning? A hybrid approach?
Schools across Central Illinois tried all three methods last year as the coronavirus pandemic created unprecedented challenges for teachers, students and families.
McLean County Unit 5 students will spend the first days after winter break learning remotely, but they are set to return to hybrid in-person learning starting the week of Jan. 11. Bloomington District 87 will keep students in full remote learning for two weeks after winter break. Starting Jan. 18, all students will be able to continue full remote learning or attend in-person with a hybrid model.
Both districts will be implementing enhanced cleaning and other protocols designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Last year brought new technology and ways of communicating into K-12 schools across the country. While it’s unclear to what extent schools will need to rely on online learning this year, it’s likely that many of those lessons will continue to be useful in the year ahead.
Colleges and universities also moved increasingly to online classes, with many embracing a shift to more remote learning. Institutions are expected to turn again to a mix of remote, in-person and hybrid course models for the spring semester, and many are looking for ways to scale up on-campus testing.
Going back to normal
Will things go back to normal in 2021?
Eating in restaurants, going to church, working at offices, dancing at concerts, gathering with family members of all ages — when will we do those things again?
Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, the state won’t enter the final phase — when gatherings of any size can be held and all sectors of the economy reopen — until a vaccine or highly effective treatment is widely available, or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period.
Though a vaccine is now available, Pritzker has said its manufacturing and delivery to the public will take time. Exactly how much time remains unclear.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Health, offered some optimistic thoughts about 2021 in an online conversation broadcast Wednesday. He said the country could see some sense of normalcy in the fall — if enough people are vaccinated.
If the U.S. is diligent about getting many people vaccinated between April and July, “I believe ... by the time we get to the early fall, we will have enough good herd immunity to be able to really get back to some strong semblance of normality — schools, theaters, sports events, restaurants. I believe if we do it correctly, we will be there by the early fall,” Fauci said.
No one really knows what percentage of the population needs to be immunized to interrupt the spread of the virus, Fauci said. He guessed it would be somewhere between 70% and 85%.
The Associated Press and Capitol News Illinois contributed.