Bloomington-Normal's 1st baby of year arrives moments after 2020 ends

BLOOMINGTON — The initial plan was for Amelia Busby to have the last baby of 2020 in a Bloomington-Normal hospital.
She and her husband, Tyler, arrived at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 5 a.m. Thursday.
“That was the first day that I could be induced,” she said.
But, Annie Jo, was in no hurry to be born in 2020, and instead, was the first 2021 baby born in the Twin Cities at 12:10 a.m. Friday. She weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces.
“I was in labor for 18 hours and at about 10 minutes before midnight, I asked if anybody else was pushing,” Amelia said. “The nurses said ‘no’ and so I said, ‘well, if she can’t come in 2020, then I will be happy for her to be the first baby born in 2021.’”
She will be welcomed to her home in Clinton by her sister, Louise, who is 18 months old.
“My husband texted both sides of the family as soon as she was born because everybody had been waiting all night,” she said. “We had been keeping everybody in the loop and everybody was still awake.”
Still, the entire pregnancy was different and because of the pandemic, Tyler was only able to come to the appointments where they did sonograms.
“I had to do a lot on my own because of the restrictions,” she said. “I had to do most doctor appointments on my own and even now, it will just be her and I going to the doctor because people, including my husband, can’t go in. I’m thankful that I already had a daughter because going through all of that on your own for the first time would probably be a little scary.”
Because they arrived at the hospital a day before the ice storm hit, there were no travel worries. The family was trying to get some rest on Friday.
“The hospital staff and the nurses were great because it was a long labor and they kept us calm and they knew we wanted to have her on the 31st just because we wanted to have her here,” Amelia said, “but when it got to the point where we knew that she could be the first baby, it was kind of even more exciting for everybody.”
The Busbys received a gift basket from the hospital for having the first baby of the year.
It took a bit longer, but OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center also recorded a birth on Friday.
At 3:12 p.m., Oaklynn Kaeb, was born, weighing 7 pounds, 13.2 ounces. She is the new daughter of Joe and Damaris Kaeb of Colfax. She will be welcomed home by her brother, Brecken.
