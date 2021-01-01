Bloomington-Normal's 1st baby of year arrives moments after 2020 ends

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, the entire pregnancy was different and because of the pandemic, Tyler was only able to come to the appointments where they did sonograms.

“I had to do a lot on my own because of the restrictions,” she said. “I had to do most doctor appointments on my own and even now, it will just be her and I going to the doctor because people, including my husband, can’t go in. I’m thankful that I already had a daughter because going through all of that on your own for the first time would probably be a little scary.”

Because they arrived at the hospital a day before the ice storm hit, there were no travel worries. The family was trying to get some rest on Friday.

“The hospital staff and the nurses were great because it was a long labor and they kept us calm and they knew we wanted to have her on the 31st just because we wanted to have her here,” Amelia said, “but when it got to the point where we knew that she could be the first baby, it was kind of even more exciting for everybody.”

The Busbys received a gift basket from the hospital for having the first baby of the year.