Bloomington-Normal's annual Kite Fest flies virtually on Saturday

Instead, people have been asked to share pictures of their kites flying and share those pictures on the Kite Fest 2020 Facebook page, McCormick said.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Kite Fest will be broadcast as a virtual event on You Tube and possibly Facebook, McCormick said. The event will include sharing pictures of the kites flying and pre-recorded video messages from event beneficiaries, musicians and children, McCormick said.

People who wish to donate to support the event may do so on the Kite Fest 2020 Facebook page. In addition to the event's Facebook page, links to the event may be found at bit.ly/kitefest2020, facebook.com/4ABetterTomorrow/ and at instagram.com/4abettom/.

