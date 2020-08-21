Bloomington-Normal's annual Kite Fest flies virtually on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — A seventh annual family-friendly fundraiser will happen virtually on Saturday night.
The annual Kite Fest, which encourages families to fly kites together while raising money for local and global nonprofits, will happen 7 p.m. Saturday on YouTube and possibly on Facebook, said Kite Fest Director Punitha McCormick.
Kite Fest is a fundraiser of For a Better Tomorrow, a Bloomington-based nonprofit. Since 2014, Kite Fest has raised $95,593 for 22 nonprofits, including The Pantagraph's Goodfellow Fund, Dreams are Possible, WGLT, PATH, Friends of the Children of Haiti, Mid Central Community Action, Community Health Care Clinic and Project Oz.
Last year's event took place at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium.
But event organizers decided against an in-person Kite Fest this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, people have been asked to share pictures of their kites flying and share those pictures on the Kite Fest 2020 Facebook page, McCormick said.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Kite Fest will be broadcast as a virtual event on You Tube and possibly Facebook, McCormick said. The event will include sharing pictures of the kites flying and pre-recorded video messages from event beneficiaries, musicians and children, McCormick said.
People who wish to donate to support the event may do so on the Kite Fest 2020 Facebook page. In addition to the event's Facebook page, links to the event may be found at bit.ly/kitefest2020, facebook.com/4ABetterTomorrow/ and at instagram.com/4abettom/.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.