Bloomington-Normal's first snow accumulation of season is expected Wednesday. Here's how crews are preparing

Much heavier snowfall totals are expected on the East Coast Wednesday and Thursday, with some areas projected to get up to 2 feet.

Locally, with very little accumulation, snow removal teams in Bloomington-Normal aren’t expecting to bring out the plows.

“It’s early snow, it’s been warm so I don’t even know if we got any snow that it would accumulate at that amount,” said Wayne Aldrich, public works director for Normal.

Aldrich said leaf collection has held focus for his crews, but now those trucks are being converted for snow removal, with plows ready if necessary.

“As far as us being ready for a snow event, we are,” he said. "We’ve got a good salt supply for the winter and our crews are ready to go. It really doesn’t seem like there’s much predicted for a while, but we are ready.”

Like Aldrich, Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said his crews will keep an eye on roads in the early morning and go out as needed.