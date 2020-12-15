Bloomington-Normal's first snow accumulation of season is expected Wednesday. Here's how crews are preparing

7 Day Forecast
BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois’ first snow accumulation of the winter may be just a dusting, but snow removal crews are prepared in case roads get slick Wednesday morning.
Flurries will be the biggest threat in the Peoria area. In Bloomington-Normal about two-tenths of an inch, up to a half inch of snowfall is expected, about half an inch in Decatur and closer to one inch in Champaign and farther east, said Kirk Huettl, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
“Right now, we’re on the northwest fringe of the storm system so our amounts are less than a half inch,” he said. “But as you go, people traveling toward I-57 and Eastern Illinois are looking at closer to an inch in that part of the state.”
The snowfall will start after midnight and will offer the most accumulation between 3 and 9 a.m., which could impact morning travel.
Much heavier snowfall totals are expected on the East Coast Wednesday and Thursday, with some areas projected to get up to 2 feet.
Locally, with very little accumulation, snow removal teams in Bloomington-Normal aren’t expecting to bring out the plows.
“It’s early snow, it’s been warm so I don’t even know if we got any snow that it would accumulate at that amount,” said Wayne Aldrich, public works director for Normal.
Aldrich said leaf collection has held focus for his crews, but now those trucks are being converted for snow removal, with plows ready if necessary.
“As far as us being ready for a snow event, we are,” he said. "We’ve got a good salt supply for the winter and our crews are ready to go. It really doesn’t seem like there’s much predicted for a while, but we are ready.”
Like Aldrich, Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said his crews will keep an eye on roads in the early morning and go out as needed.
“We figure if there’s anything that needs attention, it’ll probably be handled with salt,” Kothe said. “It might be an issue for the morning commute, but we’ll keep an eye on the main roads… If there is snow it makes some slick spots near intersections so we’ll keep an eye on that and probably just use salt as it’s needed.”
The low temperature of about 26 degrees in Bloomington-Normal leaves the potential for the snow to stick on pavement, but through the morning, temperatures will rise, causing the snow to start melting on unshaded roads around lunchtime, Huettl said.
By late morning, flurries will be the only precipitation left in the area, he said.
From the archives: Check out Central Illinois' all-time snowfall records
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.