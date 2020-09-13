Bloomington painter Almira Burnham embodied refined society of Victorian era

One imagines Burnham nodding in agreement, though she might have balked at de Conville’s celebration of impressionistic art, as well as the human form au naturel.

Around 1905, the Burnhams moved to 1321 E. Washington St. where Almira’s paintings “hung from floor to ceiling on every wall.” Though John Burnham passed away in early 1917, Almira remained active in the art community until called home by pneumonia on Dec. 6, 1932.

The McLean County Museum of History holds three Burnham oil paintings in its art collection, including a still-life of four pink roses, painted circa 1890. Donated by Timothy Ives in 1996, the painting hung in the Franklin Park home of U.S. Vice President Adlai E. Stevenson and his wife Letitia Green Stevenson.

Burnham’s estate included some 400 paintings, many of which were given to family and friends, and thus it’s safe to say that there are a fair number of Almira Burnham works in and around the Twin Cities.