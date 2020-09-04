Bloomington police to conduct 'compliance checks' at bars this weekend

On Friday, Bloomington police said the weekend's compliance checks would begin with officers stopping in at the establishment. "We can answer questions; if we see no infractions we will wave hello/goodbye," the department said.

Officers who see violations will issue an Illinois Department of Public Health notice of noncompliance form. The form gives staff information on how to comply with guidelines and how Bloomington police could enforce them.

If police are called back or check the establishment again and find another violation, police will issue another IDPH notice and will also write a police report to document infractions.

The police report will be forwarded to city legal and the city's liquor commission for review.

