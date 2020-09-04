Bloomington police to conduct 'compliance checks' at bars this weekend

BLOOMINGTON — Officers from the Bloomington Police Department will be stopping at bars over the weekend to check that they are complying with laws and ordinances aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
The Bloomington Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday evening that it would conduct the "community compliance checks" with a goal of education about measures to prevent the spread of the disease. Repeated violations would result in a police report being filed and forwarded to the city's attorneys and liquor commission, the department said.
Under emergency rules issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and approved by a legislative panel last month, businesses are required to enforce rules about face masks and the size of gatherings. Specifically, the emergency rules say:
- Businesses, schools, daycare facilities and other organizations must require employees, customers and others on the premises to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering.
- Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. If a building's maximum capacity is fewer than 50 people, gatherings must not exceed 50% of the capacity.
City officials have said they would seek to enforce the guidelines, but would prefer for businesses to comply voluntarily.
On Friday, Bloomington police said the weekend's compliance checks would begin with officers stopping in at the establishment. "We can answer questions; if we see no infractions we will wave hello/goodbye," the department said.
Officers who see violations will issue an Illinois Department of Public Health notice of noncompliance form. The form gives staff information on how to comply with guidelines and how Bloomington police could enforce them.
If police are called back or check the establishment again and find another violation, police will issue another IDPH notice and will also write a police report to document infractions.
The police report will be forwarded to city legal and the city's liquor commission for review.
Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.