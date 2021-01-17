Bloomington recognized as leader in online services

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington has been recognized as a leader in digital transformation and innovation in government by a digital transformation service and software company.
As a result of the rollout of online services for citizens and staff, Kofile Technologies, based in Dallas, recognized the city as a leading provider among cities.
Working in conjunction with Kofile, previously known as SeamlessDocs, Bloomington has converted more than 70 paper-based forms into online services. Bloomington citizens and business owners can now complete a wide range of transactions online, including permit applications, business license renewals and grant applications. The transition to paperless forms is expected to save Bloomington staff in processing time, on top of added savings attributed to reduction of printing and storing printed submissions.
“We are proud of this recognition, as we have always stressed the importance of innovation and adaptability. We listened to feedback from our community and are taking proactive steps to make Bloomington a city that meets the digital needs and expectations of our citizens and staff,” said Tim Gleason, Bloomington city manager. “Digitizing existing forms streamlines our processes and benefits the residents and business owners by making it much easier to do business with the city. It also provides a great foundation on which we can scale the rest of our processes, so residents should be on the lookout for new online services continuing to roll out.”
The Bloomington website is www.cityblm.org.
Bloomington achieved significant progress in providing online services during 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many government agencies to rethink traditional business processes, including bringing digital forms online for many of the city’s public works divisions; launching new license processes for amusement, video gaming, liquor, permit solicitors, taxis and daycare companies; making available a new eSignature system to enable citizens and staff to complete paperwork completely online; and establishing the city clerk’s electronic seal, so that the city can still seal documents in compliance with guidelines of the State of Illinois.
“We’re very proud to be partnered with the City of Bloomington; we hope citizens and staff there understand what a tremendous job they’ve done to lead by example in 2020,” said Michael Brunwasser, partner success manager at Kofile. “The team in Bloomington has done an exceptional job digitizing its processes to make life easier, and safer, for everyone there. It was only fitting that we should include them in our annual Digital Transformation Summit this year to share their experience and inspire other municipalities with all Bloomington has accomplished.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow