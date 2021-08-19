Bloomington requesting comments on watershed plan draft

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington is requesting comments on the May draft of the Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake Watershed Management Plan.

The draft includes a detailed assessment of current conditions such as water quality, pollution loading and existing practices, and notable features and attributes including land use, geology, hydrology and soils. The draft is informed by current and historical data and provides strategic recommendations or projects.

Written comments will be accepted online, by mail or in person at The Hub, 115 E. Washington St., Suite 103 in Bloomington, and at an open house on Aug. 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Lodge, 25449 Davis Lodge Road in Hudson. Comments will be accepted until Sept. 20.

After the meeting and all comments have been received, the City will request authorization from the Illinois Environment Protection Agency to finalize the plan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Bloomington, McLean County Soil and Water Conservation District and Northwater Consulting developed the Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Watershed Management Plan with funding provided by the City of Bloomington, Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois EPA's 319(h) Grant.

Community members can view the draft plan and comment form online at cityblm.org/government/departments/public-works/project-updates/draft-lake-bloomington-evergreen-lake-watershed-plan. Questions may also be emailed to jdarter@cityblm.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.