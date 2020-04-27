Bloomington restaurant, Democrats team for meals for those in need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A local restaurant and a group of Democrats have teamed to provide meals for those in need.

Democrats in Action has deposited $2,500 with Keller’s Iron Skillet, 609 Hannah St., Bloomington, to pay for meals for any local residents.

Owner Tim Keller will serve the food during regular business hours, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Friday, the traditional workers’ holiday and spring festival date.

Call Keller’s at 309-828-3533. Breakfast and lunch choices will be available for curbside pick-up 15- to 20 minutes after the order is placed. The meal program will continue as long as there are funds to support it.