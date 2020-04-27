Bloomington restaurant, Democrats team for meals for those in need

BLOOMINGTON — A local restaurant and a group of Democrats have teamed to provide meals for those in need.
Democrats in Action has deposited $2,500 with Keller’s Iron Skillet, 609 Hannah St., Bloomington, to pay for meals for any local residents.
Owner Tim Keller will serve the food during regular business hours, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Friday, the traditional workers’ holiday and spring festival date.
Call Keller’s at 309-828-3533. Breakfast and lunch choices will be available for curbside pick-up 15- to 20 minutes after the order is placed. The meal program will continue as long as there are funds to support it.
“I am doing this as a good-will gesture for those in need,” Keller said. “Many are unemployed, many have small children and there are first-line personnel like health care workers, police or firefighters who are working intensive schedules and don’t have time to prepare a meal. They are all welcome.”
Chiko Russo, Bloomington Precinct 12 Democratic committeeman, initiated the fund-raising drive. “I see it on the west-side and central Bloomington every day,” Russo said. “Not everyone has a cushion for a sudden job loss or children no longer getting their school lunch. Hopefully this small gesture will help our community.”
Donations can be made to Keller’s Iron Skillet and sent to 609 Hannah St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or dropped off in person. Keller’s will post the fund's status on its Facebook page so the community can see what is available or to add donations. Meals will cost the restaurant about $6 or less.
