Bloomington Salvation Army restricts food program, changes pantry rules
0 comments

Bloomington Salvation Army restricts food program, changes pantry rules

  • 0
Salvation Army

Around 270 children and 150 volunteers attended 2018's St. John’s Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School in Bloomington and, among other things, raised $2,743 for Safe Harbor, the homeless shelter operated in Bloomington by the Salvation Army. That surpassed the goal of $2,500, said Laura Freyman at St. John’s.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE

BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army meals program at Safe Harbor is now open only to shelter residents or those receiving day-center services. The meals no longer are open to the public.

The food pantry will remain open but changes will limit person-to-person interaction. The pantry will be open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday with pre-packed bags. Clients will use a drive-thru/walk-thru system. Beginning next week, the pantry will be open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday only using the drive-thru/walk-thru system.

The Household referrals programs is closed. All youth programming is suspended.

Online donations may be made at sabloomington.org. The agency also needs rubber gloves and clam shell to-go containers, which will be used to serve meals to shelter residents.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News