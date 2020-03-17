Bloomington Salvation Army restricts food program, changes pantry rules

BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army meals program at Safe Harbor is now open only to shelter residents or those receiving day-center services. The meals no longer are open to the public.

The food pantry will remain open but changes will limit person-to-person interaction. The pantry will be open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday with pre-packed bags. Clients will use a drive-thru/walk-thru system. Beginning next week, the pantry will be open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday only using the drive-thru/walk-thru system.

The Household referrals programs is closed. All youth programming is suspended.

Online donations may be made at sabloomington.org. The agency also needs rubber gloves and clam shell to-go containers, which will be used to serve meals to shelter residents.

