Bloomington VFW seeking donations for fundraiser

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 454 Auxiliary is seeking community donations for its annual group sale/fundraiser.
Items that are clean and in good condition can be dropped off between noon and 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at the VFW Post, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington. Forms are available for tax credit.
Clothing should be donated only if in like-new condition; all other items gladly accepted.
The indoor sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug.21 and Aug.22, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug 23.
If you have questions, contact Melanie Alwes, 309-275-3876, or see the organization's Facebook page, VFW Auxiliary 454.
