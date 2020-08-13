Bloomington VFW seeking donations for fundraiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 454 Auxiliary is seeking community donations for its annual group sale/fundraiser.

Items that are clean and in good condition can be dropped off between noon and 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at the VFW Post, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington. Forms are available for tax credit.

Clothing should be donated only if in like-new condition; all other items gladly accepted.

The indoor sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug.21 and Aug.22, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug 23.

If you have questions, contact Melanie Alwes, 309-275-3876, or see the organization's Facebook page, VFW Auxiliary 454.

