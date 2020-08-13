You have permission to edit this article.
Bloomington VFW seeking donations for fundraiser
VFW sale file photo

Melanie Alwes of Normal dresses up a mannequin July 25, 2019, while organizing items for the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 454 Auxiliary group sale.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 454 Auxiliary is seeking community donations for its annual group sale/fundraiser.

Items that are clean and in good condition can be dropped off between noon and 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at the VFW Post, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington. Forms are available for tax credit.

Clothing should be donated only if in like-new condition; all other items gladly accepted.

The indoor sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug.21 and Aug.22, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug 23.

If you have questions, contact Melanie Alwes, 309-275-3876, or see the organization's Facebook page, VFW Auxiliary 454.

