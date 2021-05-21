Bloomington VFW seeks volunteers to place Memorial Day flags

BLOOMINGTON — VFW Post 454 in Bloomington is seeking the public's help to place flags on the graves of military veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

The flags will be placed Thursday, May 27, with a rain date of Friday, May 28. Memorial Day is Monday, May 31.

Volunteers can meet at 8 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens; 8 a.m. at St. Mary's, then moving to St. Joseph's and then to East Twin Grove; or 8:30 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery.

Flags will be collected Tuesday, June 1, at the same times and places, and volunteers are needed that day as well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For more information, call 309-827-9733 or email vfw454@comcast.net.

American Legion Post 56 in Bloomington (309-828-3641) and American Legion Post 635 in Normal (309-452-3641) may also need assistance with gravesite decorating. Please contact those posts for more information about their projects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.