Bloomington vigil raises awareness about missing, abused children

The group held a candlelight vigil at dusk in remembrance of fallen children and placed posters of missing and murdered children up to draw awareness. The "This Little Light of Theirs" event was one of dozens of coordinated, organization gatherings across the nation.

“We have chapters all over the country and we do stuff all year long to raise awareness, but this year, with the COVID, some of those were canceled or smaller than normal,” he said. “I mentioned in our president’s group that we should do a candlelight vigil. So we are doing it at the same time and I don’t know if we will do this every year, but it is possible.”

Robert “Dragon” Wittenkeller said he was proud to help out with such an event.

“My family has been into this group for years and when they passed away, I joined this organization because we are here to help kids and make a difference,” he said.

Doss said raising awareness about missing, abused and exploited children is the main mission of the group.

“We just want to bring awareness to this problem and try to limit the death by abuse,” she said. “There is no sense in any child being murdered for any reason.”

Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.