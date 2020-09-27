Bloomington vigil raises awareness about missing, abused children

Robert "Dragon" Wittenkeller attaches a poster of missing children prior to a candlelight vigil Sunday night at Lakewood Plaza in Bloomington. The event was hosted by the Central Illinois chapter of the Guardians of the Children.
Kevin Barlow
A member of Guardians of the Children rides in the 90th annual Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, along North Center Street in Bloomington.
The group’s goal is to educate the public to do the same, to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crises, and to be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support and protection.
The group, consisting of 42 members, hosted an event Sunday evening at Lakewood Plaza in Bloomington to raise awareness and provide information on missing, abused, and exploited children.
“We want to get the word out and make people aware that this is happening and is more prevalent than ever,” said Ed Moore, the chapter’s president. “Every week, I see one or two kids get killed in the gunfire in Chicago and we are just trying to make people aware of it.”
The group held a candlelight vigil at dusk in remembrance of fallen children and placed posters of missing and murdered children up to draw awareness. The "This Little Light of Theirs" event was one of dozens of coordinated, organization gatherings across the nation.
“We have chapters all over the country and we do stuff all year long to raise awareness, but this year, with the COVID, some of those were canceled or smaller than normal,” he said. “I mentioned in our president’s group that we should do a candlelight vigil. So we are doing it at the same time and I don’t know if we will do this every year, but it is possible.”
Robert “Dragon” Wittenkeller said he was proud to help out with such an event.
“My family has been into this group for years and when they passed away, I joined this organization because we are here to help kids and make a difference,” he said.
Doss said raising awareness about missing, abused and exploited children is the main mission of the group.
“We just want to bring awareness to this problem and try to limit the death by abuse,” she said. “There is no sense in any child being murdered for any reason.”
