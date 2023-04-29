BLOOMINGTON — Around 70 people gathered Saturday morning in Miller Park to support survivors of sexual assault as part of the YWCA's Final Steps Awareness Walk.

It was brisk and overcast as the diverse group of participants stepped off on the mile-long walk in solidarity with sexual assault survivors.

College students, retirees, families and even police officers started the journey near the Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial at Miller Park's northeast end.

Althea Bellamy of Bloomington said seeing the community support survivors made her feel proud.

"The average survivor feels alone, lost and sometimes stuck," Bellamy said. "And to know that other people care and see the (community) represent and support, it'll help others want to be free."

Joy Ziegenfelder, 19, an Illinois State University student from Gainesville, Florida, also attended Saturday's walk.

"(I feel) kind of, like, emotional," Ziegenfelder said, "to think about this more than I think I usually would. It's very powerful."

Making voices heard

The walk was the culmination of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, in which YWCA's Stepping Stones program worked to raise awareness about sexual assault survivors and educate the community about resources available to help.

Jen Golliday, director of Stepping Stones in Bloomington, said, "We offer support services for survivors of sexual violence and their significant others."

That support comes in many forms — a 24/7 hotline, counseling, support groups — but is available confidentially and at no cost, Golliday said.

Nastasha Powers of Stepping Stones in Bloomington organized the Final Steps walk. She said she was glad with the turnout.

"I think the success is just helping us raise awareness," Powers said. "The success is understanding that, if someone comes into contact with someone who discloses being a survivor of sexual violence, they can give them resources."

Stepping Stones stationed tables along the path that served to educate walkers about local and national resources available, but also had opportunities for people to show their support in creative ways.

One table was dedicated to The Clothesline Project, a "visual display bearing witness to violence against individuals," according to the YWCA's website.

The Clothesline Project began in Massachusetts at the turn of the century and is a way for survivors to anonymously share their experiences by writing it on a T-shirt, which is then hung on display.

Powers said, "It is the voice and the illustration of survivors of sexual violence. It is their depiction of their story on a piece of clothing."

Powers said the project allows "survivors' voices to be heard through the clothesline."

Encouraging messages

Cynthia Ashbrook organized another table welcoming supporters to write a "love letter" to a survivor.

Ashbrook said she was filling in for her daughter, who actually began the project.

"My daughter was assaulted in 2015," Ashbrook said, "and she didn't know what to do with it. She was lost, confused, didn't want to tell anybody."

Ashbrook said her daughter went on a retreat, Resilient Voices, through a North Carolina nonprofit that hosts weekend retreats for sexual assault survivors to "find support and healing among each other," according to its website.

Ashbrook said her daughter was scared the first time she went to the retreat. "She was late the first time she came," Ashbrook said. "She wanted to hide."

After coming home, Ashbrook said her daughter wanted to engage the community to create artwork supporting survivors.

She said the art is "in celebration of survivors of sexual assault." Ashbrook said her daughter is compiling the artwork and letters into books and will take them to a Resilient Voices retreat in September.

Kaitlyn Donovan, 20, is a student at ISU from South Lyon, Michigan. Donovan, Ziegfelder and fellow student Leah Davis, 19, of Manchester, Missouri, decorated stones and clothespins with words of encouragement for survivors.

Donovan said the walk, and events like it, show survivors "that they're not alone. They really are supported by the people that have gathered here today."

'Breathtaking' presence

Powers said the turnout, and its diversity, was successful, but a certain group made her especially happy.

She said uniformed officers from both the Normal and Bloomington police departments walked with the participants.

Powers had one word to describe it: "breathtaking."

Officers walked with participants to the various tables, but spent a considerable amount of time at The Clothesline Project, taking in survivors' stories.

"We understand that, when it comes to sexual violence, not everybody is comfortable enough to report to the police," Powers said.

Bellamy said she is a survivor of abuse decades in the past. She said, at the time, when she called police for help, they refused to do anything.

"They told me they couldn't help me unless I had bruises on me," Bellamy said, "unless I can show them something physically to be able to certify the abuse."

By participating in the walk, Powers said, "It's showing that the police want something to be done when it comes to something that's so prevalent but not always addressed."

Bellamy said, "To see the police here is a major plus."

Freedom, rebirth

Bellamy described trauma and abuse as a form of captivity.

"It's a bondage when you get caught in a situation like that," she said. "And you feel so lost and so alone and hurt, devastated."

About the walk, though, she said, "I think it's great. I think it's fantastic that the community is coming together."

Luis Jimenez lives in Decatur. He drove to Miller Park today just for the walk, he said.

Jimenez said he was abused as 5 years old and never got the support he needed.

He said his journey to healing hasn't been easy, but he has something on his right arm to help: a tattoo.

It's a phoenix, the mythical creature known for being reborn in fire, more beautiful than before.

CONTACT STEPPING STONES If you or someone you know needs assistance relating to sexual assault, the Stepping Stones hotline can be reached at 309-556-7000. It is available 24/7, every day of the year. For more information on resources available, contact the YWCA at 309-662-0461 or info@ywcamclean.org, or go to ywcamclean.org.

2023 Blessing of the Bikes in Bloomington GoodFellas 2 GoodFellas 7 Blessing of the Bikes 8 Stanley GoodFellas 3 BLESSING OF THE BIKES Blessing of the Bikes 6 Blanco Dilts and Watson