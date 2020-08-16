Bloomington woman's tin can xylophone fascinated audiences for decades

In 1939, LeBeau traveled to New York City to play her tin can xylophone on the NBC radio show “Hobby Lobby” (not to be confused with today’s retail store) in which regular folk “lobbied for their hobby.” A few years later during World War II LeBeau and her one-of-a-kind xylophone attracted the attention of the U.S. Army, though she begged off an invitation for an overseas USO-type tour, certain she didn’t want to be away from home too long.

She returned to the “Hobby Lobby” radio program in February 1948 when it traveled to Chicago for a trade show. LeBeau explained to longtime host Dave Elman (“the dean of American hobbyists”) how she tuned each can with a carpenter’s hammer. “If you want to raise the tone, you press down on the top of the can,” she told Elman and his listening audience. “To lower the tone, you push up on the top of the can from the open end. I just keep pushin’ and shovin’ until I get them tuned.”

Without missing a beat, Elman asked LeBeau which cans produced the best tone. “I guess it’s a tossup between the lima beans and the spinach,” she replied.