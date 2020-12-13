 Skip to main content
Bloomington's Jingle Bell Run adapts amid COVID, raises money for cause
Glenn Harbin running

Glenn Harbin runs the trails at Tipton Park in Bloomington as part of the annual 5K Jingle Bell Run to benefit the Arthritis Foundation.

 KEVIN BARLOW, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Glenn Harbin is a big fan of the annual Jingle Bell Run, the event normally held at Heartland Community College in Normal prior to Thanksgiving, which serves as the area’s largest fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation.

About six years ago, Harbin was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.

For relief, doctors told Harbin to become more active and that advice led him to join a running club, which he still participates in now.

“I am not as fast as I once was, and people pass me more often, but I have to remember, I am running with a lot of people in their 30s and 40s,” said the 55-year-old.

Glenn Harbin

Harbin

The pandemic has limited his activities with the running club and forced the cancellation of the Jingle Bell Run as an event, but not as a fundraiser. Officials are still hoping to raise $25,000 or more this year, encouraging participants to gain pledges and run on their own or on a treadmill. As of Sunday, Harbin was the top fundraiser for McLean County, raising $1,055.

Annually, about 400 people participate, many dressing up in holiday attire and costumes, to raise money for the foundation. Every participant still received a T-shirt, unique medal and sticker for participating.

"We tried to make it as similar as possible to other years, even though we couldn't be together," said Jessica Bearack, Executive Director of the Chicago and Central Illinois Office of the Arthritis Foundation. "I think a lot of it turned out to be the same. We had to do a lot more communication through social media and things like that, but we are looking forward to being together next year."

On Saturday, Harbin completed the 5k run on a course laid out specifically for Jingle Bell Run participants in Tipton Park in Bloomington. He ran it while wearing his Jingle Bell Run tights which are black with red and green ribbons and bells.

“A couple of people told me they liked my outfit,” he said.

Last year, Harbin served as the adult honoree for the fund raiser, which

Participants with the 2020 Virtual Jingle Bell Run were encouraged to use the RunGo app and the organization is attempting to beat the world record for largest remote 5K in a 24-hour period. Whether they were successful or not, won’t be known for a few days.

Money raised from the 33rd Annual Jingle Bell Run go to Arthritis-Foundation-funded research for new medicines and treatments, fellowships for rheumatologists to help to address the shortage of those specialists, and family and educational programs. More than 54 million Americans (one in four adults) and 300,000 children (one in every 250) live with arthritis. It is America’s leading cause of disability.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

