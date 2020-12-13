Bloomington's Jingle Bell Run adapts amid COVID, raises money for cause

Annually, about 400 people participate, many dressing up in holiday attire and costumes, to raise money for the foundation. Every participant still received a T-shirt, unique medal and sticker for participating.

"We tried to make it as similar as possible to other years, even though we couldn't be together," said Jessica Bearack, Executive Director of the Chicago and Central Illinois Office of the Arthritis Foundation. "I think a lot of it turned out to be the same. We had to do a lot more communication through social media and things like that, but we are looking forward to being together next year."

On Saturday, Harbin completed the 5k run on a course laid out specifically for Jingle Bell Run participants in Tipton Park in Bloomington. He ran it while wearing his Jingle Bell Run tights which are black with red and green ribbons and bells.

“A couple of people told me they liked my outfit,” he said.

Last year, Harbin served as the adult honoree for the fund raiser, which

Participants with the 2020 Virtual Jingle Bell Run were encouraged to use the RunGo app and the organization is attempting to beat the world record for largest remote 5K in a 24-hour period. Whether they were successful or not, won’t be known for a few days.