Brady: Sales tax holiday, more benefits possible

The order takes effect Monday night and will last through March 30.
The state is working with restaurant owners and food delivery services to see if kitchens can safely remain open for delivery and pick-up options. Drive-thru windows and curbside pick-up will remain open.
READ THE STATEMENT FROM THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE HERE
Sam Toia, the president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said public safety is "the No. 1 concern" for the organization, and that the order is necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus in the state. He said that the association is available to help employers navigate the immediate challenges presented by the two-week shutdown.
"The IRA will continue to advocate on behalf of employees and small businesses," Toia said. "I know that the No. 1 concern of restaurateurs is that their employees get a paycheck."
READ THE ILLINOIS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION PRESS RELEASE HERE
Advising people to completely avoid restaurants “might be overkill right now,” the nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said on CBS' “Face the Nation,” but he added that he wouldn't go to one himself because he didn't want to be in a “crowded place” and risk having to self-quarantine.