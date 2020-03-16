Brady: Sales tax holiday, more benefits possible

BLOOMINGTON - In a meeting with about 50 bar owners at Shooter's Lounge, state Rep. Dan Brady said a possible sales tax holiday and expedited jobless benefits are two things under consideration to help businesses and their employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner and Normal Mayor Chris Koos said they will also look for ways local government can help.

"We have to be flexible " said Koos.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

