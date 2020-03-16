Brady: Sales tax holiday, more benefits possible
breaking

Brady

State Rep. Dan Brady, right, speaks to restaurant owners and other stakeholders during a meeting Monday at Shooter's Lounge.

 LENORE SOBOTA, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON - In a meeting with about 50 bar owners at Shooter's Lounge, state Rep. Dan Brady said a possible sales tax holiday and expedited jobless benefits are two things under consideration to help businesses and their employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner and Normal Mayor Chris Koos said they will also look for ways local government can help.

"We have to be flexible " said Koos.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

HOW THE CLOSURES WILL WORK

The order takes effect Monday night and will last through March 30.

The state is working with restaurant owners and food delivery services to see if kitchens can safely remain open for delivery and pick-up options. Drive-thru windows and curbside pick-up will remain open.

READ THE STATEMENT FROM THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE HERE

Sam Toia, the president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said public safety is "the No. 1 concern" for the organization, and that the order is necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus in the state. He said that the association is available to help employers navigate the immediate challenges presented by the two-week shutdown.

"The IRA will continue to advocate on behalf of employees and small businesses," Toia said. "I know that the No. 1 concern of restaurateurs is that their employees get a paycheck."

READ THE ILLINOIS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION PRESS RELEASE HERE

Advising people to completely avoid re​staurants “might be overkill right now,” the nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said on CBS' “Face the Nation,” but he added that he wouldn't go to one himself because he didn't want to be in a “crowded place” and risk having to self-quarantine.

