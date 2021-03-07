Brandt Industries donates $10K to Heartland Community College Foundation

HUDSON — Local agribusiness leader Brandt Industries USA Ltd. is helping Heartland Community College students with a $10,000 donation to assist with scholarships and student support.
During the holiday season, Brandt asked employees to choose a local nonprofit where the company could make a financial impact with a donation. In response to social distancing requirements, the company moved its annual holiday celebration online, creating a five-day web-based interactive party that culminated in a major philanthropic effort. The Heartland Community College Foundation, along with two other local nonprofits, received donations from the Brandt philanthropic fund.
With Central Illinois moving into reduced COVID restrictions, Brandt was able to formally present the HCC Foundation with the donation at Brandt facilities in Hudson.
“Meaningful, accessible educational opportunities are key to a thriving workforce and a growing economy,” said operations manager Mike Nau. “Heartland Community College does a fantastic job of training local women and men to succeed in their career journeys and we’re thrilled to be able to have a part.”
“A huge thanks is due to the employees and leadership of Brandt for choosing to invest in Heartland Community College students,” said HCC Foundation Executive Director Chris Downing. “The support of Brandt will help area students with access to learning opportunities through scholarships, programs, and support services. Our partnership with Brandt has been vital to Heartland’s efforts to educate the agriculture industry professionals of today and tomorrow.”