BLOOMINGTON — The Miller Park Zoological Society will host its annual Brews at the Zoo fundraiser from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Attendees can sample craft beers from 14 local and regional breweries as well as food from Bloomington-Normal restaurants. There will also be a wine booth, music, zookeeper talks and the zoo animals. The event is for ages 21 and older only.

Participants include Engrained Brewing Co., Triptych, Casper Brewing Co., Analytical Brewing, Door 4 Brewing Co., Unpossible Mead, 3 Floyds, Destihl, Emancipation, Keg Grove, Lil Beaver, Limerick Brewing Co., Tree Hive and White Oak.

Tickets are available at mpzs.org/brews-at-the-zoo or on Eventbrite.

Proceeds from the event will help fund the construction of new exhibits in the South America region at the zoo.

Call 309-434-2243 for more information.

