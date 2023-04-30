BLOOMINGTON — The Miller Park Zoological Society will host its annual Brews at the Zoo fundraiser from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.
Attendees can sample craft beers from 14 local and regional breweries as well as food from Bloomington-Normal restaurants. There will also be a wine booth, music, zookeeper talks and the zoo animals. The event is for ages 21 and older only.
Participants include Engrained Brewing Co., Triptych, Casper Brewing Co., Analytical Brewing, Door 4 Brewing Co., Unpossible Mead, 3 Floyds, Destihl, Emancipation, Keg Grove, Lil Beaver, Limerick Brewing Co., Tree Hive and White Oak.
Brews at the Zoo guests enjoyed local beer, wine and food, plus wildlife encounters in June 2022 at Miller Park Zoo. Proceeds from the fundraiser help bring new animals to the zoo, including giant anteaters and bush dogs.