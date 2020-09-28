Broken wind farm blades worry local farmers, residents near Lexington

“There is one less blade on each of them and it looks like on the top part of it is just shredded,” he said. “If it was indeed hit by lightning, it really did a number on it.”

Cavallini voted against the project, which passed 16-3, citing safety concerns in March 2018.

“It was a very contentious, controversial topic and probably one of the more contentious issues I had to deal with in 16 years on the county board,” he said. “We approved wind farms long before EDP Renewables and they have been around for a while, but there have always been questions as to their safety and issues like that. This really brings it home when you see what can happen.”