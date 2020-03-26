BroMenn, Eureka erect tents outside ER to handle possible surge of patients

NORMAL — Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka have erected tents to handle a possible surge of patients as the new strain of coronavirus continues its spread in Central Illinois.
The tents are outside each hospital's emergency department and will be available for patients soon after air handling equipment is installed, Dr. James Nevin, Advocate BroMenn and Advocate Eureka chief medical officer, said Thursday.
After work in the tents is completed, they will be available to be used as emergency department areas to screen patients who have COVID-19 symptoms, Nevin said. Patients without COVID-19 symptoms will be directed to the permanent emergency department, he said.
Treatment in the tents allows for greater protection of patients and staff by separating possible COVID-19 patients from others by not bringing them into main hospital buildings unless they require further treatment.
Meanwhile, patients with COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath) are being treated in the emergency department separately from patients without COVID-19 symptoms to reduce the spread of the novel virus, he said.
Elective surgeries have been postponed and the hospital has enacted visitor restrictions, also in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.
While BroMenn is treating two patients with COVID-19, a number of patients have tested negative.
"Any person admitted to the hospital with a suspicion of COVID-19 is tested," Nevin said.
Regarding a possible surge of patients, Nevin said "Fortunately, our census (number of inpatients) is low." Seasonal influenza season peaked three to four weeks ago and that is helping, he said.
Regarding personal protective equipment (PPE), Nevin said Advocate staff is having daily updates to determine where PPE is needed most.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
