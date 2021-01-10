Brush, bulk waste collection modifies schedule in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A modified schedule will go into effect this week for brush and bulk waste collection in Bloomington.

Because of the large amount of brush generated as a result of the snow and ice events that took place during the first few days of January, Bloomington brush and bulk waste collection will follow a modified schedule until crews can catch up with the demand. The city has allocated additional resources to assist with and accelerate the process of brush and bulk waste collection during this time, officials said in a press release.