 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brush, bulk waste collection modifies schedule in Bloomington
0 comments
top story

Brush, bulk waste collection modifies schedule in Bloomington

{{featured_button_text}}
010421-blm-loc-9weather

A large tree limb fell across a driveway in the 300 block of Garfield Drive in Bloomington Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020. About 4 inches of snow fell overnight, adding to almost half an inch total ice accumulation in the Twin Cities that felled trees and power lines.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A modified schedule will go into effect this week for brush and bulk waste collection in Bloomington.

Because of the large amount of brush generated as a result of the snow and ice events that took place during the first few days of January, Bloomington brush and bulk waste collection will follow a modified schedule until crews can catch up with the demand. The city has allocated additional resources to assist with and accelerate the process of brush and bulk waste collection during this time, officials said in a press release.

During the first four days of the new year, Bloomington public works employees worked 1,011 hours of overtime in addition to 188 hours of regular time due to an ice storm followed by a snow storm.

Watch now: Help turns out to clear trees following Bloomington-Normal ice storm

To understand the modified schedule, residents are directed to the 2021 Solid Waste Map and Calendar. On Monday, crews will collect brush and bulk waste for the Unshaded Thursday route, as shown on the calendar, and continue through each solid waste area in order. Crews are projected to be in each solid waste area for two to three days. Residents are asked to have brush and bulk waste out behind the curb on the dates indicated in regular updates.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Download PDF 2021 Solid Waste Map and Calendar

As a reminder, bulk waste placed behind the curb outside of seasonal collections will be assessed a fee of $25 per bucket, which is about 2.5 cubic yards.

Users may take also take brush and bulk waste to the Citizen Convenience Center, 402 S. East St. in Bloomington (south of the Bloomington Public Library). The center is open 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays. The facility is closed Sundays, Mondays and municipal holidays.

For more information on solid waste collection in Bloomington, visit www.cityblm.org/solidwaste, email publicworks@cityblm.org or call 309-434-2225 during regular business hours.

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: IWU begins testing its students for COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News