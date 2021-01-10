Brush, bulk waste collection modifies schedule in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A modified schedule will go into effect this week for brush and bulk waste collection in Bloomington.
Because of the large amount of brush generated as a result of the snow and ice events that took place during the first few days of January, Bloomington brush and bulk waste collection will follow a modified schedule until crews can catch up with the demand. The city has allocated additional resources to assist with and accelerate the process of brush and bulk waste collection during this time, officials said in a press release.
During the first four days of the new year, Bloomington public works employees worked 1,011 hours of overtime in addition to 188 hours of regular time due to an ice storm followed by a snow storm.
To understand the modified schedule, residents are directed to the 2021 Solid Waste Map and Calendar. On Monday, crews will collect brush and bulk waste for the Unshaded Thursday route, as shown on the calendar, and continue through each solid waste area in order. Crews are projected to be in each solid waste area for two to three days. Residents are asked to have brush and bulk waste out behind the curb on the dates indicated in regular updates.
As a reminder, bulk waste placed behind the curb outside of seasonal collections will be assessed a fee of $25 per bucket, which is about 2.5 cubic yards.
Users may take also take brush and bulk waste to the Citizen Convenience Center, 402 S. East St. in Bloomington (south of the Bloomington Public Library). The center is open 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays. The facility is closed Sundays, Mondays and municipal holidays.
For more information on solid waste collection in Bloomington, visit www.cityblm.org/solidwaste, email publicworks@cityblm.org or call 309-434-2225 during regular business hours.
Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past
20 B–N places of the past
Grand Hotel
The Jefferson Cafeteria
College Hills Mall
University Cinemas
Double Nickel Drive-In
The first Steak ’n Shake
The Eureka Co. (later Electrolux)
Mr. Quick Drive-In
Old Main
Miller's Hardware
Gil's Country Inn
Cotton's Village Inn
The Sinorak
F.W. Woolworth
Biasi's Drug Store
General Electric
Livingston's Department Store
Bombay Bicycle Club
Red Lion Inn
Metropole Pool Hall
You may also like...
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow