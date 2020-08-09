Building permits: Who is buying what and for how much?

BLOOMINGTON
Public Building Commission issued permit Aug. 6 for $56,165 for the installation of a swing gate, wall and door at 115 E. Washington St.
RHH Inc., issued permit Aug. 4 for $215,000 construction of new single family residence at 5810 Sugarberry Ave.
Frankie Construction II Inc., issued permit Aug. 3 for new construction of a single family home at 1512 Shaunessy Dr.
NORMAL
CH Plaza LLC issued permit Aug. 3 for $75,000 pre-construction demolition at 301 S. Veterans Pkwy.
MCLEAN COUNTY
Keystone Homes, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 3 for $800,000 for the construction of a single family residence at 19728 Blair Dr., Bloomington.
