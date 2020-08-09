You have permission to edit this article.
Building permits: Who is buying what and for how much?
Building permits: Who is buying what and for how much?

Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Public Building Commission issued permit Aug. 6 for $56,165 for the installation of a swing gate, wall and door at 115 E. Washington St.

RHH Inc., issued permit Aug. 4 for $215,000 construction of new single family residence at 5810 Sugarberry Ave. 

Frankie Construction II Inc., issued permit Aug. 3 for new construction of a single family home at 1512 Shaunessy Dr.

NORMAL

CH Plaza LLC issued permit Aug. 3 for $75,000 pre-construction demolition at 301 S. Veterans Pkwy. 

MCLEAN COUNTY 

Keystone Homes, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 3 for $800,000 for the construction of a single family residence at 19728 Blair Dr., Bloomington. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

