Business digest: A weekly look at business and restaurant openings, anniversaries, closings in Central Illinois

Maurie's Sweet Shoppe: Maurie's Sweet Shoppe has opened at 116 N. Main St., Eureka, offering rotating flavors of fresh fudge; caramel, cheese and Movie Theater popcorn; thumbprint and chocolate chip cookies; novelty candy; a variety of bulk candy; cotton candy; Slushies; and coffee. The store is owned by the Association for Developmentally Disabled in Woodford County.
Yoder's Country Market: Yoder's Country Market has opened three miles east of Roanoke. The store stocks goodies, sweets, dairy, fruit, bulk foods, grocery items, a bakery and a deli. The market is operated by Jon and Valerie Yoder.
Nussbaum Transportation: Truckload Carriers Association and CarriersEdge have named Nussbaum Transportation as best overall fleet in the large carrier category. In 2019, Nussbaum won the same award in the small carrier category.
Nussbaum won out of over 200 companies nationwide. The award "requires a strong combination of outstanding programs, high satisfaction levels, and great results in safety and retention."
Illinois American Water: In 2019, Illinois American Water partnered with Illinois farmers to apply over 29,000 dry tons of residuals and biosolids, rather than sending them to a landfill. The water treatment residuals and wastewater treatment biosolids from Illinois American Water’s Champaign County, Chicago Metro, Granite City, Peoria and Streator service areas were applied to agricultural fields across the state.
Biosolids are primarily organic materials produced during wastewater treatment. Residuals are produced during the water treatment process and are typically alum or lime based.
Illinois Land Values Conference: The annual Illinois Land Values Conference will be March 19 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington. The focus will be land values and farmland lease trends. Sponsors are Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.
The program runs 8:30 a.m. to noon, with registration at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $70 per person for ISPFMRA and RLI members and $85 for non-members, payable at the door. Registration is available at www.ispfmra.org.
First Mid: First Mid has named winners of its Chairman’s Award for Excellence, recognizing people who go above and beyond and consistently exemplify First Mid’s values.
Recipients include Elisha Walters of Mahomet, vice president, regional deposit manager, and Sheila Kelly of Bloomington, administrative operations coordinator of First Mid Ag Services.
Zaab's Full Service Auto Repair: Zaab's Full Service Auto Repair, 711 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, is now offering U-Haul products and services.
