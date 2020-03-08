Business digest: A weekly look at business and restaurant openings, anniversaries, closings in Central Illinois

Biosolids are primarily organic materials produced during wastewater treatment. Residuals are produced during the water treatment process and are typically alum or lime based.

Meetings

Illinois Land Values Conference: The annual Illinois Land Values Conference will be March 19 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington. The focus will be land values and farmland lease trends. Sponsors are Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

The program runs 8:30 a.m. to noon, with registration at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $70 per person for ISPFMRA and RLI members and $85 for non-members, payable at the door. Registration is available at www.ispfmra.org.

First Mid: First Mid has named winners of its Chairman’s Award for Excellence, recognizing people who go above and beyond and consistently exemplify First Mid’s values.

Recipients include Elisha Walters of Mahomet, vice president, regional deposit manager, and Sheila Kelly of Bloomington, administrative operations coordinator of First Mid Ag Services.

Updates

Zaab's Full Service Auto Repair: Zaab's Full Service Auto Repair, 711 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, is now offering U-Haul products and services.

