NORMAL — Why did Kelly Provost drive over 10 hours early Friday morning to the opening of the Illinois State Button Society’s annual show in Normal?

To see some of her button-collecting friends, she answered. The Hays, Kansas, woman was among almost two dozen visitors who were browsing for buttons at the show’s opening that morning. Provost said she loves buttons, noting that some of them are “incredible works of art.”

The free-to-attend fastener fair, which features seven dealers and dozens of competitive button displays, ran from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn, 8 Traders Circle in Normal.

Provost, 58, was drawn Friday morning to a dealer booth run by Gary Brockman, returning this weekend to the Twin Cities after attending last year’s show.

Provost pulled a card of his trade buttons from Birmingham, England, which she said were likely produced between the 1860s and early 1900s.

She planned to pick a few for purchase. Provost said she likes to have a variety in her collection, which she started building 12 years ago.

Her favored types range from fabric buttons of the 1750s to the Bakelite buttons of the 1930s.

Think pink

When collecting buttons, ISBS Vice President Brenda Eilbracht said: “I like pretty.”

She said this year’s show theme is “Pretty in Pink.” The show ran contests to for collectors to curate button trays in several categories, stipulating specific subjects, materials, manufacturing eras and more.

There was also a voted contest on card placement, with one entry using a swan print card.

New this year is a "Button Boutique" table that Eilbracht prepared. She also went big on a “poke box,” where Eilbracht said collectors can pick through a large, 40-pound pile of buttons. Those sale proceeds will support the ISBS, she said.

Eilbracht said dealer competition entries were down this year due to family illnesses, leading to some big-time competitors being absent. She said 15 people entered 56 cards, and contestants were limited to entering no more than 10 cards each.

It’s not the last button show this year in Bloomington-Normal. The Midwest Regional Button Association will hold its 2023 “Pearls & Gems” show Oct. 12-14 at the same Holiday Inn in Normal.

Little-bitty buttons

Russa Milburn, of Farmer City, also displayed buttons for the contest. She said her sister, Eilbracht, got her into collecting when she took her to a show in Urbana-Champaign, and began picking through poke boxes.

Milburn has been collecting buttons for 12 years since then.

“I like the little-bitty realistic buttons,” she said.

But it’s hard for Milburn to pick her favorites. Some of those include a gumball machine, and a little glass Tweety bird, which she said was made in honor of late Minnesota collector Phyllis Paule.

Her most favorite is a lighthouse button, she said.

Elaine Pitra, of Woodridge, won a food-themed tray, which had buttons of pizzas, hamburgers, and many fruits and vegetables.

Another item on that tray was a Campbell’s tomato soup button. Pitra said she picked it because she worked for 35 years at Pepperidge Farms, which is owned by the soup company.

Eilbracht said they had six card entries in the pink glass button category. Taking home the coveted blue ribbon was victor Kathie Arthur, of Monmouth.

Arthur, 69, also won the red glass button category. Her reaction to winning: “I’m proud of the red; I was surprised by the pink," she said.

Pieces on her pink tray included an airplane, a glass button with a berry decal, and a piggy-face. Her favorite is a pink-and-black design from the 1960s.

To win, Arthur said she just followed the rulebook. She added the nice thing about collecting buttons is talking to people and showing off buttons at events.

“I collected so many other things, and most of those things sat in closets or drawers,” she said.

Photos: Critters of all kinds shown at Bloomington reptile & exotics expo 041623-blm-loc-1reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-2reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-3reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-4reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-5reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-6reptiles 041623-blm-loc-8reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-9reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-10reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-11reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-12reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-13reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-14reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-15reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-16reptiles.JPG