Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON

“Vision 2020” fundraising auction; through Aug. 8, benefits the Bloomington-Normal division of Midwest Food Bank; 2020mfbgala.givesmart.com.

Stand up for Social Justice Vigil; 5:30-6 p.m. Aug. 11, in front of Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts; topic: Vote “Yes” on the Fair Tax.

Movie: “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”; 2 p.m. Aug. 12, Bloomington Public Library Community Room; registration required at bit.ly/bpl20000leagues; 309-828-6093 or at the Adult Services Desk; mask required.

Sign and Sing Story Time; 10 a.m. Aug. 13, Bloomington Public Library Community Room; for children and adult caregiver; register child only at bit.ly/bplsignsing or 309-828-6094; accompanying adults do not register.

Back-to-School DIY Locker Magnets; 2-4:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Bloomington Public Library Community Room; grades 6-12; registration required at link, 309-828-6093 or at the Adult Services Desk; Session 1: 2-2:30 p.m., bit.ly/bpllockermagnets; Session 2: 3-3:30 p.m., bit.ly/bplmagnets3pm; Session 3: 4-4:30 p.m., bit.ly/bplmagnets4pm; registrant may bring up to three teen siblings with them without additional registrations.

Community Players Theatre fundraiser; 4-8 p.m. Aug. 13, Portillo's, Normal; 20% of proceeds benefit the theatre; show flyer found at www.communityplayers.org/portillos.