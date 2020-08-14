Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 454 Auxiliary group sale/fundraiser is seeking community donations; drop-off of items in clean, good condition (clothing only if like-new), noon-4 p.m. Aug. 20, VFW Post, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington. Indoor sale is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 21 and 22, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug 23; information at VFW Auxiliary 454 Facebook page.
MELVIN
Honky-Tonkin' and Western Swingin' Time concert; 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Melvin Fairgrounds; featuring Dennis Stroughmatt and Tony Booth; bring lawn chairs; no meal; $10; free, 12 and under.
