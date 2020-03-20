Camelback Bridge collapses

NORMAL — The Normal Fire Department reports that Virginia Avenue is closed at Camelback Bridge due to the collapse of a bridge truss . Constitution Trail users should go around the bridge entirely until the bridge is deemed safe and the trail is reopened, fire department officials said.

The section of the bridge truss that collapsed is part of the original 1880’s bridge structure that was salvaged when the bridge was rehabilitated in 2000. The structural integrity of the bridge does not appear to be affected, but it will remain closed until engineers perform an evaluation, officials added.