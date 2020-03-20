Camelback Bridge truss collapses

NORMAL — Virginia Avenue near the Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal is closed after a bridge truss fell from the historic Camelback Bridge Friday morning.
There were no injuries reported and it appeared a wooden piece fell from the bridge to the asphalt below. Virginia Avenue is closed between South Linden Street and Hillcrest Street.
Constitution Trail users should go around the bridge entirely until the bridge is deemed safe and the trail is reopened, fire department officials said.
The section of the bridge truss that collapsed is part of the original 1880s bridge structure that was salvaged when the bridge was rehabilitated in 2000. The structural integrity of the bridge does not appear to be affected, but it will remain closed until engineers perform an evaluation, officials added.
In 1906, a timber and metal bridge along what was then Sill Street, was built by the Illinois Central Railroad during a fast-paced expansion. It’s humped shape allowed steam engines to glide beneath without disrupting the barely two-car width traffic above.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s known as a camelback bridge, but it is actually a king post pony truss bridge and remains as the only one in operation in Illinois. The style refers to the timber triangle that holds the bridge's weight. Also conspicuous are supporting wrought iron columns from the Phoenix Iron Co., dating to the 1860s and likely recycled from another structure. It’s one of two bridges in the Land of Lincoln with such supports, also found on the Washington Monument.
"There are these king trusses on the side and they are the triangular pieces on both sides," said Normal Public Works Director Wayne Aldrich. "The old king trusses were left on the bridge as an historical remnant. The north trusses rotted away and some motion or wind or something caused that truss to fall along with a cross member that connects it to the truss on the south side."
It's not a structural issue, but could be a safety issue, he said.
"We will have a structural engineer check everything out and clear everything away to make it safe for both the trail and Virginia Avenue," he said. "I would anticipate we would be able to open it up next week after we get an all-clear."
A town survey once described the bridge as a “reference point and cultural center of gravity” that was “woven into the very sensibilities of the community.”
Normal bought the bridge and some right-of-way from the Illinois Central Gulf railroad for $89,000 in 1986. After that, there were years of squabbles over whether the structure — which now canopies the Constitution Trail — should be moved, saved or demolished. Supporters nominated it for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, and its acceptance in 1997 helped assure it would stay just where it was, a working reminder of a slower time.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow