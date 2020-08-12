Can you identify these 12 Bloomington-Normal locations from above?

Below are screen captures of 12 locations in Bloomington-Normal. Can you identify them?
Click on the link below each photo to find out the answer.
Good luck!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Below are screen captures of 12 locations in Bloomington-Normal. Can you identify them?
Click on the link below each photo to find out the answer.
Good luck!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.