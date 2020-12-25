Canceled sporting events make a hit on Bloomington-Normal economy

"In 2019, events our office booked accounted for about $6 million impact," said Hawkins, who wasn't sure the total economic impact of canceled events for 2020. "That spending can create local employment, personal income and subsequent respending within the economy."

Hawkins pointed out that $6 million figure doesn't include what athletic events at Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan and local high schools contribute.

"It's been tough," said Hawkins. "Like everybody else we're trying to plow forward and look at the long game in the future to try and get some of these events that canceled to reschedule for 2021 or beyond. In a lot of cases we've been pretty successful with that.

"While 2020 was problematic in a number of ways in our industry, we're hopeful for 2021 and get those groups back in here to enjoy the community."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.