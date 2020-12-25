Canceled sporting events make a hit on Bloomington-Normal economy

BLOOMINGTON — The Class 4A championship game for the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament took place March 7 at Redbird Arena.
Who knew at that time how significant that contest was between Chicago suburb schools Fremd and Lincoln-Way West.
Less than a week later, life was put on hold in Illinois and throughout the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Girls State Basketball Tournament, Dual Team Wrestling Tournament, Competitive Cheerleading and Competitive Dance were able to be held in Bloomington-Normal as usual before the pandemic hit, others weren't so fortune.
Matt Hawkins, director of sports and market development for the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and B-N Sports Commission, said 30 sports events held in the Twin Cities between March and December were forced to cancel.
Those included the 64-team State Farm Holiday Classic, which was scheduled from Dec. 28-31, as well as summer events like the State Farm Youth Classic for golf and the Midwest Wrestling Nationals and the IHSA boys state golf tournaments.
"In 2019, events our office booked accounted for about $6 million impact," said Hawkins, who wasn't sure the total economic impact of canceled events for 2020. "That spending can create local employment, personal income and subsequent respending within the economy."
Hawkins pointed out that $6 million figure doesn't include what athletic events at Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan and local high schools contribute.
"It's been tough," said Hawkins. "Like everybody else we're trying to plow forward and look at the long game in the future to try and get some of these events that canceled to reschedule for 2021 or beyond. In a lot of cases we've been pretty successful with that.
"While 2020 was problematic in a number of ways in our industry, we're hopeful for 2021 and get those groups back in here to enjoy the community."
