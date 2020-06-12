The three state fairs, along with the DuQuoin State Fair in southern Illinois, were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois State Fair and DuQuoin State Fair had a combined attendance of 600,000 last year.
In announcing the cancellations Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, “This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts: we have to prioritize keeping our people safe. Our state fairs are unmatched across the nation, and I look forward to gathering again to showcase the best of Illinois when it is safe to do so.”
This is the first time the Illinois State Fair has been canceled since World War II.
“We’ve said from the very beginning our main concern is the health and safety of those who attend our state fairs,” said Jerry Costello II, acting director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "These kids work all year to prepare for their livestock and projects, so we are determined to still provide them an event that showcases their hard work and perseverance through a very difficult year.”
The Department of Agriculture will host a Junior Livestock Expo in Springfield in September for Illinois exhibitors ages 8 to 21 to show their animals. The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually, with premiums and ribbons to be distributed by the Department of Agriculture. Details will be announced later.
All 4-H general project and 4-H livestock shows and exhibitions scheduled through July 31 will be conducted online using the digital exhibition platform FairEntry.
For Ropp, participating in the county and state fairs is a family tradition. Her family operate Ropp Jersey Cheese.
“I don’t think my grandparents would let me not show,” she said. “It’s in our blood.”
Her Jersey cow won a blue ribbon in dairy cattle judging at last year’s McLean County 4-H Fair.
Ropp is 18, but is considered 17 under 4-H rules, so she still has another year of 4-H eligibility left. And because her family shows livestock at the state fair, “I know I can still show at the state fair.”
Ropp said participating in 4-H “grows you in a lot of ways” and shows you how hard work pays off.
That growth can also prepare you for disappointments, such as seeing the Illinois State Fair canceled.
“It’s good to have a reality check and, unfortunately, sometimes 4-H gives you that, too,” said Ropp. “I look forward to seeing my friends next year at the state fair.”
1966: This year 1,122,000 attended the Illinois State Fair that featured more exhibits and more concessions. Crowds hurried through Happy Hollow many en route to ride the Zyklon.
1969: A year of preparation leads up to the frantic, last minute grooming at the State Fair Coliseum. Those who have reached their moment of truth are exhibiting in the dairy ring at the right and the beef rings in the background.
1985: Premier breeder, Julie Myers with Alonda, one of her goat entries. Julie won premier breeder, premier exhibitor, premier sire and junior champion buck awards in the open competitions. Myers is the daughter of Ralph and Judy Myers of Argenta.
1981: Auctioneer Merrill Anderson of Newman solicits bids at the champion steer auction. Governor Jim Thompson passed up the auctioneer job. John Jeffries, 16, of Baylis earned $10,000 for his grand champion barrow.
1984: Craig Hicks, a 16-year-old members of the Sangamon Valley 4-H Club put the clipper to "Patty Sharyl" his Charolais entry in the 1984 Illinois State Fair Junior Show before the fair began. He is the son of Dale and Martha Hicks of Monticello.
Leah Ropp beams after her Jersey cow won a blue ribbon during dairy cattle judging Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the McLean County Fair. This year's McLean County Fair is scheduled to begin Aug. 5. An announcement regarding Aug. 1015 4-H events is expected July 1. The governor announced Friday that the Illinois State Fair and DuQuoin State Fair will not take place this year.