× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Leah Ropp of Normal is disappointed about the cancellation of the Illinois State Fair, where she'd hoped to participate again as a 4-H member.

“I’m kind of surprised but not really, considering Iowa and Indiana canceled theirs,” said Ropp, a member of Linden Lead ‘Em 4-H.

The three state fairs, along with the DuQuoin State Fair in southern Illinois, were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois State Fair and DuQuoin State Fair had a combined attendance of 600,000 last year.

In announcing the cancellations Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, “This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts: we have to prioritize keeping our people safe. Our state fairs are unmatched across the nation, and I look forward to gathering again to showcase the best of Illinois when it is safe to do so.”

This is the first time the Illinois State Fair has been canceled since World War II.

“We’ve said from the very beginning our main concern is the health and safety of those who attend our state fairs,” said Jerry Costello II, acting director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "These kids work all year to prepare for their livestock and projects, so we are determined to still provide them an event that showcases their hard work and perseverance through a very difficult year.”

The Department of Agriculture will host a Junior Livestock Expo in Springfield in September for Illinois exhibitors ages 8 to 21 to show their animals. The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually, with premiums and ribbons to be distributed by the Department of Agriculture. Details will be announced later.

At this point, the McLean County 4-H Fair is still scheduled to take place Aug. 5-9 at the McLean County Fairgrounds. The University of Illinois Extension has said a decision on Aug. 1-15 events will be announced July 1.

All 4-H general project and 4-H livestock shows and exhibitions scheduled through July 31 will be conducted online using the digital exhibition platform FairEntry.

For Ropp, participating in the county and state fairs is a family tradition. Her family operate Ropp Jersey Cheese.

“I don’t think my grandparents would let me not show,” she said. “It’s in our blood.”

Her Jersey cow won a blue ribbon in dairy cattle judging at last year’s McLean County 4-H Fair.

Ropp is 18, but is considered 17 under 4-H rules, so she still has another year of 4-H eligibility left. And because her family shows livestock at the state fair, “I know I can still show at the state fair.”

Ropp said participating in 4-H “grows you in a lot of ways” and shows you how hard work pays off.

That growth can also prepare you for disappointments, such as seeing the Illinois State Fair canceled.

“It’s good to have a reality check and, unfortunately, sometimes 4-H gives you that, too,” said Ropp. “I look forward to seeing my friends next year at the state fair.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.