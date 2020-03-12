Cannabis supporter applauds Green Solution's expansion to recreational cannabis in Normal

The Green Solution's approval by the state had been expected. The Normal City Council approved in February a special-use permit, which allowed The Green Solution to expand its medical cannabis dispensary.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"We knew they were applying for this and were fairly certain they would get it," Normal Mayor Chris Koos said. "They checked all the boxes. This is a legal product that they can sell in the community."

Adults in Illinois have been allowed to buy and use cannabis for recreation since Jan. 1. Local governments may adopt zoning regulations related to cannabis businesses, as Normal did in February.

Hargis said many people who buy cannabis for recreation in McLean County travel to Peoria or Champaign to do so.

A message left at The Green Solution in Normal was not returned on Thursday and efforts to get more information from owner Jushi were not successful.