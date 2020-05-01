Caravan honks to support McLean County inmates

BLOOMINGTOn — A caravan of cars honked their way around the McLean County jail Friday to show support for inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal organized the caravan as part of an ongoing dialogue with the Illinois Peoples Action and the Democratic Socialists of America Bloomington-Normal. Around 20 cars participated.
"It was great to see so many people come out today and stand up for inmates incarcerated in the McLean County jail," said Olivia Butts of BLM Bloomington-Normal.
Caravan participants honked and waved signs as they circled the jail several times between 11:30 a.m. and noon. The group held a Zoom conference during the event to speak with family members of people who are incarcerated at the jail.
BLM, IPA and the Democratic Socialists have held weekly virtual meetings to address concerns brought on because of the ongoing pandemic, including decarceration of the jail, direct financial aid to Bloomington-Normal residents and housing security.
McLean County has reduced its inmate population by about one-third over the last 30 days and has the lowest jail population in over 20 years. Jail medical staff routinely take inmate temperatures to monitor their health and has space for social distancing.
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage has said only inmates who pose a danger to the public remain at the jail. He was not immediately available for comment Friday.
