Carle BroMenn has vaccinated more than 700 workers

BLOOMINGTON — By the end of the day Tuesday, 700-750 employees had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, spokeswoman Lynn Hutley said.

Those employees are primarily frontline health care workers, including doctors, nurses and technicians in the Emergency Department and certain units of the hospital, but also those who clean rooms in those high risk areas.

The McLean County Health Department reported 84 new COVID cases on Tuesday, as well as nine deaths: two women in their 80s, two women in their 90s and one male in his 90s who were associated with long-term care facilities as well as two women in their 70s, one man in his 70s, and one man in his 80s who were not associated with long-term care facilities.

Other data released Tuesday:

958 individuals are isolating at home

29 residents are hospitalized due to COVID

92% of intensive care unit beds are in use

The rolling seven-day positivity rate through Monday is 7.8%