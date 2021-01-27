Carle BroMenn loosens visitor restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease

BLOOMINGTON — Fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations within the Carle Health system means some visiting restrictions will be lifted.

All Carle locations are eligible for the change starting Jan. 28.

According to the health care system's website, the following entrances at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington will be open to the public during specific hours:

Main entrance (atrium): 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Medical office building skywalk: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Emergency department

Visitors are encouraged to check Carle's website to ensure the visiting information they have is up-to-date.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While some aspects of visitation will see a relaxation, others won't. That means outside visitors still won't be allowed in semi-private rooms, waiting rooms (except for surgical services) and with COVID-19-positive patients unless the visit is during "end-of-life circumstances."