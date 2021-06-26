Carle Cancer Institute Normal informs patients of vendor security breach

NORMAL — Carle Health on Saturday made patients aware of a vendor security breach affecting patients of Carle Cancer Institute Normal, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal.

On April 29, Elekta, a data storage vendor, informed Carle Health that they experienced a security incident on various dates between April 2 and April 20, according to a news release from Carle Health. Upon learning of this incident, Elekta launched an investigation and contacted law enforcement. On April 22, their investigation confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to Elekta’s system containing protected health information from Carle Cancer Institute Normal. On May 26, Elekta shared the results of their investigation with CCIN. At this time, Elekta has no indication information was disclosed publicly or used for any other fraudulent purpose, the news release said.

Carle said the following types of patient information may have been involved in the incident: full name, social security number, address, demographics, date of birth, height, weight, medical diagnosis, medical treatment details, and appointment confirmations.

"Carle Health and CCIN encourage anyone receiving a notification letter to take advantage of the credit monitoring and identity protection services being offered by the vendor," Carle stated in the news release. "We also urge those affected to remain vigilant and consider monitoring statements from financial institutions for any suspicious transactions and to contact the issuing institution if they see any activity they do not recognize. ... Carle Health deeply regrets any inconvenience and concern this may cause our patients."

For more information about patients involved in the Elekta security breach, call 866-281-0520. The unique engagement number for CCIN is B014923.

