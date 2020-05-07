Carle gets approvals to acquire Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka are two steps closer to being acquired by Urbana-based Carle Health.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved a certificate of exemption application seeking approval for Carle to acquire Advocate BroMenn and Advocate Eureka, Carle announced late Thursday.

In addition, Carle and Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee, have cleared a regulatory requirement with the Federal Trade Commission approving Carle's acquisition of BroMenn, Eureka and affiliated medical sites.

Advocate and Carle announced acquisition plans in January after they were approved by the governing boards of both health systems.

The transaction is scheduled to close July 1.

