Carle Health assumes full ownership of Community Cancer Center in Normal

OSF and Carle leaders will coordinate with cancer center health care providers to make sure that patients continue to receive high-quality care during the ownership transition, with no disruption in services, according to an OSF-Carle statement.

"OSF HealthCare greatly appreciates the more than 20-year partnership with BroMenn in providing cancer services in Bloomington-Normal," Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, said in a statement.

"We are proud of the cancer care that the Community Cancer Center has provided," she continued. "OSF HealthCare spent a great deal of time, consideration and discernment in the decision to move away from ownership of the center but ultimately decided the timing was right to make the change. We welcome Carle to the community and will continue to work collaboratively with their team."

Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center (formerly Advocate BroMenn Medical Center), said "We have appreciated our partnership with OSF over the years and we are so pleased to carry forward the legacy of the Community Cancer Center that was established many years ago to ensure patients receive the care they need locally. We look forward to continuing to advance cancer care in Central Illinois in the future."

This story will be updated.

