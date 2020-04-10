Carle one step closer to $190 million acquisition of Advocate sites in Central Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and all Advocate-affiliated sites in Central Illinois are one step closer to being acquired by Urbana-based Carle Health.

Carle Health has filed a certificate of exemption with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board seeking approval for Central Illinois Advocate sites to join Carle.

The state board staff concluded this week that the certificate of exemption (COE) request was complete, said Jennifer Hendricks Kaufman, director of enterprise communications and health system marketing for The Carle Foundation.

"Under normal conditions, we would expect to receive COE confirmation in the next few weeks," Hendricks Kaufman said Friday. "With potential limitations on state operations during this (COVID-19) time, there may be some delay in receiving that documentation."

"We're awaiting FTC (Federal Trade Commission) approval and pending all necessary regulatory approvals, this transition is currently scheduled for July," she said.