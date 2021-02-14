Cause of Normal apartment fire still under investigation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because the department was dealing with the derailment, to prevent a shortage of manpower at the fire and to cover responses to other calls in the town, a third alarm was struck, which calls in resources from Bloomington Township, Dale Township, Danvers, Towanda, Carlock and Hudson fire departments. Some resources were used at the fire, while others were used to respond to calls for service in Normal.

Swaney said the fire took more than two hours to bring under control and, because of the extreme cold, water had to pump continuously to prevent the pumps and hoses from freezing.

“Once sprayed, the water created hazardous conditions around the fire ground as it turned to ice,” he reported.

The building was built before the requirement for a fire sprinkler system, but was built with fire walls that extend from the basement to above the roof line and prevent fires from spreading across the attic space through the entire building. Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the fire to one section of the building and the fire did not break through the fire walls.