Celebrating different people, cultures — and reopening of Normal playgrounds

"We stayed home until about three weeks ago," explained Dunn, wearing a red, white and blue 1776 shirt. Referring to the shelter-in-place guidelines, Dunn said "It's sad but understandable. Everyone needs to be safe."

While she and Addi are able to get out and about, their Fourth of July plans are different this year.

Usually they spend part of the day at the Chenoa street party, then go into the country to watch Bloomington's, Normal's and Lake Bloomington's fireworks at the same time.

But this year, Bloomington and Normal aren't having city fireworks; Chenoa is having fireworks but canceled its street party. So Dunn instead planned to spend Friday night with her family in Fairbury and Saturday night watching the fireworks outside Chenoa.

"In general, it just looks different this year," she said of the Fourth. "It's understandable."

What does the Fourth of July mean to Dunn?

"I think celebrating America and all of the different people and cultures — with everything going on — it makes you appreciate it (the different people and cultures) even more."

