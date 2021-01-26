Central Illinois artists painted instruments to support performing arts. Here's how you can buy one.

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic was more than 50 years in the future when Bob Dylan penned a lyric that could well describe its effect on the performing arts: "I have no one to meet; And the ancient empty street's too dead for dreaming."
As he wrote the 1965 hit "Tambourine Man," Dylan likely did not imagine that his face, painted on the eponymous instrument, would someday help to support the struggling arts.
Nonetheless, both scenarios have intersected in an exhibit at the McLean County Arts Center to promote a fundraiser aimed at benefitting the Illinois Symphony Orchestra.
The display, "Art Strings and Tambourines," features more than a dozen violins and tambourines decorated and painted by a cast of local artists. It runs in the center's Doland Gallery now until Feb. 13.
Each instrument will be auctioned online at ilsymphony.org. Bidding begins Feb. 1.
"This year bringing people together for any kind of event or benefit has been impossible," said Deb West, vice president of the ISO Bloomington-Normal Guild. "We're trying to find a way to keep the symphony in front of the community, while also promoting visual arts and local artists."
The ISO canceled most of its 2020 season due to gathering limits imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The arts community is among the industries deeply affected by the pandemic, relying heavily on donations and contributions to remain afloat.
Some of the auction proceeds will supplement revenue typically generated by ticket sales for live performances. Other proceeds will go toward funding the ISO's free "Around the Town" streaming series and education programs.
The violins are all decommissioned student instruments, and were donated by a private donor in the Bloomington-Normal area, West said. The tambourines were purchased for the fundraiser.
Some of the violins feature landscape scenes and animals. One tambourine depicts Dylan's face and the word "Hey." Another shows the top view of a strawberry cheesecake.
MCAC executive director Doug Johnson said painting the tambourines was a unique experience for artists because of their round shapes and familiar material of stretched canvas.
"Each instrument employs an image from the artists' personal canon," Johnson said. "They essentially took ownership of the instrument, reclaimed it as another form of art and presented it through their own lens."