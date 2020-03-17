Central Illinois funeral homes working with families on changing guidance

Tim Ruestman, an owner of Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington and several other funeral homes, said families have an option to make arrangements by phone and email. Hand sanitizer is located throughout each funeral home, and workers frequently clean surfaces and public areas.

"We are suggesting no contact during visitations and services and will coordinate with families to limit the amount of people at the funeral home for the safety of everyone," says an informational posting on Ruestman home websites. It also discourages attendance at visitations or services if you have symptoms of illness and suggests contacting the family by phone, email, card or an online condolence.

On Tuesday, several coroners near Peoria County and the Illinois Funeral Directors Association issued recommendations that includes limiting the number of people at gatherings and avoiding visitations unless the body had been embalmed.

"All gatherings of ten (10) or more should be canceled, and/or only conducted with a limit of ten (10) or less people. Viewings will only be conducted on bodies that have been embalmed and will only be permissive with ten (10) or less people. Graveside services should be private and conducted with ten (10) or less people. This information is subject to change per recommendations by the Federal Government and CDC," the statement said.

Signing off on that statement were the coroners for the counties of Peoria, Tazewell, Fulton, Stark, Warren and Rock Island, as well as representatives from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

