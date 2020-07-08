Central Illinois heat index values could near 100 today

Temperatures in the low to mid 90s and humid conditions will bring heat index values near 100 degrees across Central Illinois this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Additionally, isolated thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across the region, the weather service said. The storms are not expected to be severe, but they are slow-moving, meaning heavy downpours are possible where they develop.
People are advised to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity when possible and take breaks in an air-conditioned location. Never leave children or animals unattended in a vehicle.
The weather service early Wednesday issued a hazardous weather outlook and special weather statement for a wide swath of Central Illinois counties.
Heat index values are expected to reach near 100 degrees again for many areas Thursday afternoon.
Severe weather also could develop Thursday afternoon and night, with the greatest threat from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
How much do Central Illinois city managers earn?
Bloomington: Tim Gleason
Champaign: Dorothy Ann David
Charleston: Scott Smith
Decatur: Scot Wrighton
Effingham: Steven Miller
Lincoln: Elizabeth Kavelman
Mattoon: Kyle Gill
Normal: Pam Reece
Springfield: James Langfelder
Sullivan: Dan Flannell
Urbana: Carol Mitten
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Days after the governor donated $51.5 million of his personal fortune to a committee supporting a graduated income tax constitutional amendment, a new coalition has begun an effort to defeat the measure.