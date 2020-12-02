Central Illinois hospitals adjust as COVID surge fills ICU beds

Kannaday said, "Our team continues to evaluate the surge plan as the pandemic progresses. We are implementing several strategies to assist in freeing up bed capacity. One of these strategies is the COVID at Home program which in the Champaign area has successfully kept many of its participants out of the hospital and able to recover in their home with support from medical professionals."

Another St. Joseph move was adding negative pressure capabilities to 12 more rooms in its comprehensive care center.

"This is preferred when caring for a patient with COVID-19 who needs an aerosolizing procedure," Fulton said.

While the county is prepared to help with alternate care sites if hospitals fill up, the county would need medical professionals to staff them, said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department.

On Wednesday, BroMenn had 26 COVID patients, although not all were in ICU.

"At the moment, we are at 83% capacity in the ICU and 90% capacity overall," Kannaday said.

OSF doesn't release hospital-specific COVID numbers publicly (but does to the health department) but Fulton said "our occupancy has fluctuated from about 75% to 90% over the last few weeks, with the ICU often at capacity."