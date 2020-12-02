Central Illinois hospitals adjust as COVID surge fills ICU beds

BLOOMINGTON — The declining availability of intensive care unit beds in McLean County took on increased urgency on Wednesday after officials reported that 96% of the county's ICU beds and 97% of hospital beds overall were occupied.
Both Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington have enacted plans to increase their capacity, but hospital administrators remain concerned because staff is a finite resource.
"We have enough staff at this time," said BroMenn President Colleen Kannaday. "Our nursing leaders are in the process of redeploying staff with certain skill sets to our patient care units to help alleviate some of the strain on resources. However, if we continue to see increased admissions, we will need to consider the possibility of deferring elective surgeries along with other measures to safely provide care for our community."
Statewide, infections continue to increase. Illinois marked what Gov. J.B. Pritzker called “a solemn milestone” Wednesday when public health officials announced 238 deaths from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, by far the highest single-day fatality number since the pandemic began.
Although part of that number may have been attributable to reporting delays of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pritzker said the rising number of new cases and hospitalizations indicated that the state is still in the middle of an infection surge.
“We’ll continue to watch these numbers closely in the coming weeks to have a better picture of our trajectory, but a life lost, reported late, following a holiday, is still a life lost,” Pritzker said.
In Illinois Department of Public Health Region 2 — which includes 20 Central Illinois counties including McLean, Livingston, LaSalle, Marshall, Tazewell and Woodford — 49.2% of ICU beds and 47.3% of hospital beds overall were available on June 13 but those figures dropped on Tuesday to 18.3% of ICU beds available and 24% of hospitals beds overall available.
In Region 6 — which includes DeWitt, Piatt, Ford and Champaign counties — 62.2% of ICU beds and 43.7% of overall beds were available on June 13 compared with 27.7% of ICU beds and 31.4% of beds overall on Monday, the most recent day in which data was available.
In Region 3, which includes Logan County, 55% of ICU beds and 42.5% of beds overall were available on June 13 compared with 13.7% of ICU beds and 22.7% of beds overall on Tuesday.
The availability of ICU beds remains a concern for health officials statewide.
"We presently have an adequate number of personnel, protective equipment supplies and health care providers and are currently confident in our ability to provide needed care," said St. Joseph President Lynn Fulton. "We have an emergency operations plan for each hospital that contains a surge and staffing plan."
"Yet, at the same time, we have to own that staffing is finite," Fulton said. "All have to do their part during the pandemic to conserve resources. The hospitals cannot do this alone. Our community members have to take steps to protect our most vulnerable. At some point, there will not be enough resources. We can't keep asking hospitals what else they can do. Instead, ask the question, what can I do to maintain our hospitals' resources?"
The hospitals have taken steps.
St. Joseph recently converted its transitional care unit into a COVID unit to increase capacity. Kannaday said BroMenn, to increase capacity, can place two patients in each room and can place patients in BroMenn's medical office center.
OSF hospitals work together to manage bed capacity and patient needs, Fulton said. "OSF has enacted our surge plan throughout our system and we are meeting regularly to monitor," she said.
Kannaday said, "Our team continues to evaluate the surge plan as the pandemic progresses. We are implementing several strategies to assist in freeing up bed capacity. One of these strategies is the COVID at Home program which in the Champaign area has successfully kept many of its participants out of the hospital and able to recover in their home with support from medical professionals."
Another St. Joseph move was adding negative pressure capabilities to 12 more rooms in its comprehensive care center.
"This is preferred when caring for a patient with COVID-19 who needs an aerosolizing procedure," Fulton said.
While the county is prepared to help with alternate care sites if hospitals fill up, the county would need medical professionals to staff them, said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department.
On Wednesday, BroMenn had 26 COVID patients, although not all were in ICU.
"At the moment, we are at 83% capacity in the ICU and 90% capacity overall," Kannaday said.
OSF doesn't release hospital-specific COVID numbers publicly (but does to the health department) but Fulton said "our occupancy has fluctuated from about 75% to 90% over the last few weeks, with the ICU often at capacity."
The challenge for hospitals amid COVID is that many of them are busy treating patients for COVID and other diseases so transferring a patient to another hospital may be easier said than done.
McLean County
McKnight also reported on Wednesday that two more McLean County residents had died of COVID-19 — a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s — neither associated with a long-term care facility. That follows six fatalities reported on Tuesday and means that 58 county residents have died of the virus since March.
McKnight also reported 90 new COVID cases, meaning 8,771 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March 19.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested for the virus in the previous week and who tested positive — was 12.6%. That figure has been increasing for several days.
Of the more than 142,800 COVID tests of county residents since March, 6.1% have come back positive for the virus.
While McKnight reported that 16 McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID on Wednesday, she pointed out that the hospitals care for people from outside McLean County.
She also reported that 1,261 McLean County residents were isolating at home with the virus and 7,436 have recovered since March.
Central Illinois
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Livingston County had seven more COVID deaths, to bring that county's number of fatalities up to 31. Livingston also reported 38 new cases, to increase its case total to 2,331.
LaSalle County reported two new COVID deaths to increase that county's death total to 140. LaSalle also reported 101 new COVID cases, meaning 6,379 people there have had the virus since March.
Tazewell County had four new COVID deaths, meaning 102 people in that county have died of the virus. Woodford County reported two new deaths, bringing that county's death total up to 28.
Logan County reported 91 new cases, increasing its total to 1,735, and Ford County reported 56 new cases, increasing its total to 829.
Statewide
IDPH reported 9,757 new cases statewide and 238 additional deaths, meaning 748,603 Illinoisans have had the virus since March and 12,639 have died.
As of Tuesday night, 5,764 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID with 1,190 in ICU and 714 on ventilators. The statewide seven-day positivity rate was 10.6%.
“This virus is a killer,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “Let’s honor those that it has taken by doing everything that we can to prevent more people from getting sick and dying. Wear your mask. Keep your distance. Stay home whenever you can. We’ll get through this.”
Deaths fell dramatically after the treacherous spring as medical professionals learned more about the new virus and ways to treat it.
But with a fall surge in cases, they began creeping up again in November. While it took 68 days for deaths to increase from 8,000 to 10,000 on Nov. 5, the state recorded 12,000 deaths just 22 days later, according to an Associated Press analysis of state health department data.
Illinois COVID-19: Hospitalizations
