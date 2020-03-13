Central Illinois lends a hand to those most affected

All shoppers, beginning Friday, were required to use hand sanitizer before shopping. For people who are ill, their shopping will be done for them.

"In addition, we're only serving current co-op members," Burgess said. "We are not accepting new members at this time."

'Transitory shock'

Plunging stocks pushed major stock indexes into a bear market, or a drop of at least 20 percent from all-time highs, and essentially ending an 11-year bull market run, financial analysts said Friday.

"The impact of the virus is going to affect people's everyday, normal life ... but the experts do say, hopefully, it will be short-lived," said David M. Stokes, a financial adviser with Edward Jones Investments, 301 E. Front St., Bloomington.

"It's a transitory shock," said Illinois State University Professor of Economics Hassan Mohammadi. "In China and South Korea, it looks like the number of people getting sick is getting smaller and smaller. That means two or three months after they noticed the problem, they are on the downward slope.

"If that is the case, it means it will take three or four months to see the full impact and two or three months more for this thing to basically die out," said Mohammadi.