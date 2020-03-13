Central Illinois lends a hand to those most affected

BLOOMINGTON — As always, Central Illinois extended a helping hand to those in need Friday, with food pantry workers, volunteers and others racing to make sure the coronavirus doesn't claim those in most need.
Finance experts urged caution after a week of volatile market drops, a second major employer asked workers to stay at home, Catholic masses were suspended and restaurants policed salad bars.
Throughout the day, businesses, organizations and schools continued to cancel or amend events, even before Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced all schools would close for two weeks.
In Peoria, Bishop Daniel Jenky suspended public masses beginning Saturday, with memorial masses postponed and baptisms limited to the parents and godparents.
Helping hands
The McLean County Health Department said no one has tested positive for COVID-19. Statewide, 46 people — all in northern Illinois — have been confirmed to have the illness.
With schools closed for two weeks, local concern turned to families who rely on others for their food. The Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal will provide food boxes for families of children who are eligible to receive free breakfasts and/or lunches at their schools. The boxes will be distributed, beginning around 3 p.m. Monday and until supplies last, at the club’s center, 1615 Illinois St., said club CEO Tony Morstatter.
Gill Street Eatz and Healthy in a Hurry food trucks will be at the club between 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday to provide all kids through 12th grade with a free burger, hot dog, chips and a drink, while supplies last. Donations to help with the food distribution are being accepted at the club.
Elsewhere, St. Vincent de Paul Food and Clothing Pantry, 705 N. Roosevelt Ave., will be open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday for food pickup only, said food pantry volunteer Jim Tuite, president of the St. Vincent de Paul Holy Trinity Conference. Clients can pick up bags of groceries.
The clothing pantry will not be open Monday. After Monday, the food and clothing pantries will be closed until at least April 13, Tuite said.
Joanna Callahan, social service director of The Salvation Army of McLean County, said that agency is preparing for an increase in visitors. Its meals and food pantry remain open but people displaying cold and flu symptoms will be asked to seek medical attention before receiving services.
Phil Hodel, communications director for Normal-based Midwest Food Bank, which helps to supply some food pantries, said the agency is continuing food procurement and distribution.
"However, we are anticipating increased activity due to food pantries and other institutions suspending their operations and people being put out of work while businesses temporarily close," Hodel said.
Eastview Christian Church will consolidate its food pantry operations at 401 Union St., Bloomington, Senior Pastor Mike Baker said. The after-school program, in collaboration with Western Avenue Community Center at the Bloomington location, will continue.
"We'll keep it going because it serves some of the most under-served people in town," Baker said.
Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, is keeping open its food co-op but has increased sanitation efforts, Chief Operating Officer Matt Burgess said.
All shoppers, beginning Friday, were required to use hand sanitizer before shopping. For people who are ill, their shopping will be done for them.
"In addition, we're only serving current co-op members," Burgess said. "We are not accepting new members at this time."
'Transitory shock'
Plunging stocks pushed major stock indexes into a bear market, or a drop of at least 20 percent from all-time highs, and essentially ending an 11-year bull market run, financial analysts said Friday.
"The impact of the virus is going to affect people's everyday, normal life ... but the experts do say, hopefully, it will be short-lived," said David M. Stokes, a financial adviser with Edward Jones Investments, 301 E. Front St., Bloomington.
"It's a transitory shock," said Illinois State University Professor of Economics Hassan Mohammadi. "In China and South Korea, it looks like the number of people getting sick is getting smaller and smaller. That means two or three months after they noticed the problem, they are on the downward slope.
"If that is the case, it means it will take three or four months to see the full impact and two or three months more for this thing to basically die out," said Mohammadi.
That's probably welcome news to workers at Country Financial, the second major employer in two days to encourage its workers to work from home. State Farm made a similar announcement on Thursday. Both companies also canceled nonessential travel.
Among major cancellations and closures issued Friday were McLean County Museum of History, Children's Discovery Museum, Normal Theatre, the Lincoln Academy of Illinois convocation and laureates' investiture, and Normal Public Library, including onsite and off-site book drops.